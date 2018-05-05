Every Time Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana’s Fashion

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might’ve never met Princess Diana before they married their respective princes. But that hasn’t stopped them from paying tribute to their would-be mother-in-law with their fashion and beauty choices. From hats to maternity dresses to coats, Markle and Middleton have secretly paid tribute to Princess Di’s iconic outfits and favorite designers more times than you can imagine. And though they’ve never confirmed it, the side-by-side pictures are enough to melt your heart.
Take a look at every time that the Duchess of Cambridge and soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex have honored Princess Diana with their outfits. Princess Diana might’ve never been able to attend her sons’ weddings or meet their respective wives, but from what we can tell, the love isn’t lost in the family. See every touching time that the duchesses have paid homage to Princess Di.
Kate Middleton—2018
Middleton made headlines when she wore a knee-length red dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar by Jenny Packham after she gave birth to her second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018. Though longer than Kate's dress, Princess Diana also wore a red dress with a white collar when she gave birth to her second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Like the rest of the royal births, both Middleton and Diana wore their dresses when they presented their newborns at the Lindo Wing in London.
Princess Diana—1984
Meghan Markle—2018
Markle turned heads when she wore a blue-and-green plaid Burberry coat on a visit to the Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry in February 2018. Many considered the outfit to be a nod to a near-exact look that Princess Diana wore to the Highland Games in Bute in 1987. For the games, Princess Di wore a button-up dress with almost the exact same length, pattern, and color palette as Markle's.
Princess Diana—1987
Kate Middleton—2017
For the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2017, Middleton wore a floral-green Prada dress with sleeves and a high neckline. Considering the look was for a service at Diana's memorial garden in London, many suspected that the look was a tribute to a similar floral-green dress that Diana wore to at a rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
Princess Diana—1981
Meghan Markle—2018
Markle looked like a modern fashion icon when she paired her cream coat with a matching white beret to a Commonwealth Day celebration in March 2018. Little did fans know, the hat choice was a tribute to one of Princess Diana's favorite designers and milliners, Stephen Jones, who is responsible for Markle's beret and many of Princess Di's looks. Though her hat wasn't the same color as Markle's, Princess Di famously wore one of Jones's berets to the Braemar Highland Games in September 1982.
Princess Diana—1982
Kate Middleton—2013
Middleton kept Princess Diana's memory alive when she wore a blue polka-dot dress after she gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013. The look was a clear tribute to the polka-dot blue dress that Princess Diana also wore after she gave birth to her first child, Prince William, in 1982. Though Di's dress is a touch longer, falling short of her ankles, it's clear that Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her would-be mother-in-law.
Princess Diana—1982
