Every Time Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana’s Fashion

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might’ve never met Princess Diana before they married their respective princes. But that hasn’t stopped them from paying tribute to their would-be mother-in-law with their fashion and beauty choices. From hats to maternity dresses to coats, Markle and Middleton have secretly paid tribute to Princess Di’s iconic outfits and favorite designers more times than you can imagine. And though they’ve never confirmed it, the side-by-side pictures are enough to melt your heart.

Take a look at every time that the Duchess of Cambridge and soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex have honored Princess Diana with their outfits. Princess Diana might’ve never been able to attend her sons’ weddings or meet their respective wives, but from what we can tell, the love isn’t lost in the family. See every touching time that the duchesses have paid homage to Princess Di.