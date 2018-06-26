StyleCaster
Meghan Markle's Favorite Skinny Jeans Are Finally Back in Stock

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Skinny Jeans Are Finally Back in Stock

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Meghan Markle’s Favorite Skinny Jeans Are Finally Back in Stock
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.

In September 2017, Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of Mother jeans. The skinny jeans were ripped in one place, the knee, and frayed at the hem—giving them a look that felt simultaneously stylish, cozy, and a little bit trendy.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the jeans (specifically, Mother’s Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun jean) to sell out after Markle was photographed wearing them. And they’ve remained unavailable for months—well, until today. As it turns out, Mother just restocked the Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun jean, and you can snag a pair of your own for $228.

“Fit for royalty,” Mother writes in the Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun’s description. “A skinny silhouette that hugs from hip to hem with a snip at the end. Clean cut with a touch of edge.” Hmm, fit for royalty? We see you, Mother.

If $228 seems like too much cash to drop on a pair of jeans right now, we feel you. I mean, it’s summer sale season—justifying spending more than $50 on anything (even something a bonafide princess wore) is pretty hard. But don’t worry, no matter what your denim budget is, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll down for a shopping link to the exact Mother jeans Markle wore last September, and flip through the slideshow for similar pairs that, you know, don’t cost $228. Because money shouldn’t preclude you from looking like straight-up royalty.

Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun, $228
Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun, $228

The Meghan Markle jeans that started it all.

Buy them here: $228, Mother

Photo: Mother
Rich Blue Ripped Jamie Jeans, $75
Rich Blue Ripped Jamie Jeans, $75

Buy them here: $75, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
J Brand Alana High-Rise Crop Jeans, $160
J Brand Alana High-Rise Crop Jeans, $160

Buy them here: $160, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
Pilcro High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $138
Pilcro High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $138

Buy them here: $138, Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
Levi’s 721 Skinny Jean, $89
Levi’s 721 Skinny Jean, $89

Buy them here: $89, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Blank Denim Skinny Jeans, $36
Blank Denim Skinny Jeans, $36

Buy them here: $36, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
Levi's 721 Ripped High-Waist Skinny Jeans, $88
Levi's 721 Ripped High-Waist Skinny Jeans, $88

Buy them here: $88, Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
AGOLDE High-Rise Jamie Jean, $188
AGOLDE High-Rise Jamie Jean, $188

Buy them here: $188, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
MOTO Blue Let Hem Joni Jeans, $70
MOTO Blue Let Hem Joni Jeans, $70

Buy them here: $70, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
AG Farrah Skinny Jeans, $139
AG Farrah Skinny Jeans, $139

Buy them here: $139, Saks

Photo: Saks
Blank Denim Mid-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $88
Blank Denim Mid-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $88

Buy them here: $88, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

