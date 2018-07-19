Everything Meghan Markle Has Done Since Becoming Duchess

In addition to taking six months of duchess lessons, the newly minted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (née Markle), has been a busy bee since she married Prince Harry, now Duke of Sussex, on May 19. From traveling with Queen Elizabeth to engaging with youth leaders from across the Commonwealth, Markle has had her work cut out for her in her first few months as royalty. She’s managed it all with style and grace, diving into her new life with such vigor that she’s even started to develop a British accent. And the good news is, as her BFF Priyanka Chopra confirmed to People magazine, that Markle is “doing amazing.”

As a royal, Markle’s list of duties is extensive, and the load will only get heavier as time goes on. These are just a few of the things she’s done since she officially gained her duchess title, and honestly? If we were her, we’d be exhausted already.