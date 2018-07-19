Everything Meghan Markle Has Done Since Becoming Duchess

In addition to taking six months of duchess lessons, the newly minted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (née Markle), has been a busy bee since she married Prince Harry, now Duke of Sussex, on May 19. From traveling with Queen Elizabeth to engaging with youth leaders from across the Commonwealth, Markle has had her work cut out for her in her first few months as royalty. She’s managed it all with style and grace, diving into her new life with such vigor that she’s even started to develop a British accent. And the good news is, as her BFF Priyanka Chopra confirmed to People magazine, that Markle is “doing amazing.”
As a royal, Markle’s list of duties is extensive, and the load will only get heavier as time goes on. These are just a few of the things she’s done since she officially gained her duchess title, and honestly? If we were her, we’d be exhausted already.
The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
Just three days after she tied the knot with Prince Harry and officially became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Markle attended the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration. The May 22 garden party for Prince Charles, her father-in-law, took place at Buckingham Palace. Markle attracted some attention for how openly affectionate she was with her new husband, although she and Prince Harry have always been super in-tune with their PDA.
Trooping the Colour 2018
After their honeymoon, Markle and Prince Harry returned to England and participated in the annual Trooping the Colour parade, in honor of Queen Elizabeth's birthday. The newlyweds rode in their own carriage, per People, before appearing with the entire royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Her First Outing With the Queen
Markle went on her first royal outing with Queen Elizabeth on June 14. The two took a day trip to Chester via the official royal train, where they spent the day doing various activities with the townspeople.
People reports that they began the day at the Mersey Gateway Bridge opening ceremony, where they met with architects, community representatives and planners; they also watched a performance by local schoolchildren, and then the queen unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion. After that, they visited the Storyhouse Theater and took in performances from groups of all kinds, then unveiled yet another plaque to mark the occasion. Finally, they went on a walk through the town center to Chester Town Hall, had lunch with city council, and unveiled — you guessed it! — one last plaque.
Royal Ascot 2018
On their one-month wedding anniversary, June 19, Markle and Prince Harry attended the annual Royal Ascot. According to Hello! magazine, It's an event particularly beloved by the queen because she first learned to ride horses at age 3; she made her first Royal Ascot debut in 1945 and has had 23 winners since.
This year was Markle's first Royal Ascot, though Prince Harry has attended before. As part of their duties for the event, they presented the winners cup to breeder John Gunther on Day One. His horse Without Parole, ridden by Frankie Dettori, won the St. James's Palace Stakes.
Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
On June 26, Markle attended the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony with Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth herself at Buckingham Palace. People reported that the queen hosted the ceremony to honor young change-makers from the 53 nations of the Commonwealth. Weeks ahead of their wedding, the queen appointed Prince Harry a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador; as his wife, Markle is expected to join him in his duties.
In his remarks to the young honorees, ranging in age from 18 to 29, Prince Harry said, “I guess you can say you’re stuck with me. I, together with my wife Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around the Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, and continue to meet with many of you as we travel around in our work on behalf of the royal family. We look forward to meeting many of you this evening — but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday too.”
Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception
On July 5, Markle and Prince Harry attended the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception, which Kensington Palace described as "the culmination of the Commonwealth's youth leadership workshop," per Harper's Bazaar. The reception is part of Prince Harry and Markle's ongoing engagement with Commonwealth youth leaders.
The Christening of Prince Louis
Although Markle and Prince Harry were not chosen to be godparents of Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child, they still attended this family celebration. According to Harper's Bazaar, they held hands while entering the chapel, though the moment was short-lived because they had to shake hands with greeters outside the chapel. PDA is rare in the royal family's inner circle, but Markle and Prince Harry are clearly unconcerned — which is adorable.
Royal Air Force Centenary Celebration
On July 10, Markle joined Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Royal Air Force. People reports that the royal family attended a Westminster Abbey service to honor the RAF, which was the world’s first independent air force. The British government separated the RAF from the British Army and Royal Navy on April 1, 1918.
First Official Overseas Visit to Ireland
Two days after the christening of Prince Louis and one day after honoring 100 years of the Royal Air Force, Prince Harry and Markle went on their first official overseas trip since becoming Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On the two-day trip to Ireland, they met with sportsmen who are involved with community outreach programs, visited the Famine Memorial at Custom House Quay, visited the Dogpatch startup hub and met with Irish president Michael Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne.
According to People, during the visit, Markle broke royal protocol to comment on the country's recent abortion referendum, which moved to legalize the procedure. Catherine Noone, a senator of the Fine Gael political party, tweeted about their conversation concerning the referendum but has since deleted the tweets.
