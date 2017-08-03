Megan Fox Is Getting Mommy-Shamed for Putting Her Son in a Dress

Like a lot of 4-year-olds we know, Megan Fox‘s son, Noah, loves the Disney movie “Frozen.” So it would make sense that Noah would express that love by buying related merch and stepping out in “Frozen” swag. The 31-year-old actress documented her son’s obsession on Instagram yesterday, where she posted a shot of her son looking adorable AF in a blue-and-white dress with a picture of Princess Elsa smack-dab in the center.

Of course, mommy-shamers had to ruin the moment by slamming the mom of three for going against tired gender norms and putting her son in a dress. (Need we remind you, it’s 2017, people.) The comments, which were largely homophobic, transphobic, and disgusting, accused Fox of promoting homosexuality (as if that’s a bad thing) and corroborating with a corrupt government. (Not sure where they got that but OK.)

“No values. No morals. Promoting gay perversion. Destruction of traditional gender roles lead to a totalitarian society granting government officials more power,” someone wrote.

Another added: “it is not okay for a boy to walk around in their mother’s heels. Just like it’s NOT okay for a child to be disrespectful. So, again that’s when it’s the parent’s job to instruct the child in the RIGHT way.”

While there were plenty of ignorant trolls in the bunch, many comments were overwhelmingly positive, with the star’s followers praising her for allowing her son to express himself however he likes. Fox, who is also mom to 3-year-old son Bodhi and 11-month-old son Journey, opened up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2016 about her strict religious household growing up and how it influenced her as a parent.

“I grew up in a Pentecostal household, it’s Southern Christian. Those are the people who handle snakes. The women in the church are only allowed to wear pants, you can’t wear dresses, you can’t wear makeup or jewelry, so it’s a really sort of oppressive environment to grow up in,” she told Kimmel. “But I sort of lean left of that now. The boys can wear dresses. Noah wears dresses so there are no rules—you can be whatever you want to be in my house!”

Like Noah’s obsession with “Frozen,” we’re totally here for Fox shining a light on gender noncomformity. The homophobic mommy-shamers, however, we don’t have any love for.