40 Ways to Slay the Maximalist Street Style Trend

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: 2017 has been the year for maximalist dressing. A few years ago, minimalism stormed the fashion scene, with neutrals, pared-down layers, classic silhouettes, and a color called oatmeal that some consider soft and soothing, but TBH, we gotta admit that it’s a tad dreary. (Save it for the luxe throw at the end of your bed, ‘k?)

Now, we’re not saying that minimalism is over, or that it ever totally will be (hello, capsule wardrobes and classic all-black ensemble in the tradition of New Yorkers), but we—and everyone—seems to be having a lot more fun with fashion again. We’re mixing prints, clashing colors, adding a ruffle here, there and pretty much everywhere. Our inner Iris Apfel is rejoicing as we stop taking ourselves quite so seriously.

I, personally, am a maximalist through and through, so I’ve been absolutely thriving in 2017. Minimalism never resonated with me, and I was always unsure if layering five necklaces at once was too much, or if a giant faux fur jacket was acceptable for a Monday morning meeting (side note: I’ve learned that they’re both perfectly acceptable and, IMHO, recommended).

If you’re unsure how to embrace the maximalist trend without feeling like you’re dressing up for Halloween, we collected some of the most killer maximalist pieces and looks out there right now. Ahead, you’ll find everything from statement shoes and embellished bags to power coats and loads of color—so go ahead and add that extra layer or accessory, say yes to ruffles, embroidery, and heaps of playful patterns and textures.