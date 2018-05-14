22 Reasons to Wear More Mauve This Spring and Summer

Somewhere between pink and purple, we found our newest color crush—mauve. It’s not too bold or too muted, which makes it essentially the ideal new hue to add to your wardrobe this season. It can almost act as a neutral, but also looks super-chic with a hot pink or deep purple.

If you’re new to the mauve color game, test the waters with a simple accessory like a cross-body purse or statement shoe. You’ll be surprised how often you grab a mauve item over your go-to black or nude pieces. Step out of your comfort zone this spring and get ready to fall madly in love with mauve. Ahead, we’ve selected 22 of the prettiest ways to mauve this season, so let’s get shopping.