22 Reasons to Wear More Mauve This Spring and Summer

What's hot
by
Woman in Mauve
Photo: Getty Images

Somewhere between pink and purple, we found our newest color crush—mauve. It’s not too bold or too muted, which makes it essentially the ideal new hue to add to your wardrobe this season. It can almost act as a neutral, but also looks super-chic with a hot pink or deep purple.

MORE: The Spring Shoe Edit: 25 On-Trend Pairs to Buy Now

If you’re new to the mauve color game, test the waters with a simple accessory like a cross-body purse or statement shoe. You’ll be surprised how often you grab a mauve item over your go-to black or nude pieces. Step out of your comfort zone this spring and get ready to fall madly in love with mauve. Ahead, we’ve selected 22 of the prettiest ways to mauve this season, so let’s get shopping.

Printed Midi
Printed Midi
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Embroidered Dress
Floral Embroidered Dress

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $4,595 at MyTheresa

Yuzefi box bag, $450 at Farfetch

Chic Trousers
Chic Trousers
Photo: Getty Images
The Mini Slip
The Mini Slip

Fleur Du Mal slip, $295 at Farfetch

The Combat Boots
The Combat Boots

Alexachung boots, $520 at SSENSE

Monochromatic Mauve
Monochromatic Mauve
Photo: Getty Images
All The Frills
All The Frills

Dress, $59 at Lioness

Ballerina Flats
Ballerina Flats

Valentino flats, $739.99 (was $945) at Gilt

The Retro Blazer
The Retro Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
The Quilted Satchel
The Quilted Satchel

Purse, $995 at Coach

Velvet Dress
Velvet Dress

Rebecca Minkoff dress, $125 (was $178) at Revolve

Layered Look
Layered Look
Photo: Getty Images
Lace Midi
Lace Midi

Dress, $119 at ASOS

The Circle Bag
The Circle Bag

Bag, $114.50 (was $118) at Madewell

Purple + Pink
Purple + Pink
Photo: Getty Images
The Summer Dress
The Summer Dress

Mara Hoffman dress, $315 (was $450) at Forward

The Maxi Dress
The Maxi Dress

Dress, $78 at Tobi

The Peacoat
The Peacoat
Photo: Getty Images
Ombré Shades
Ombré Shades

Shades, $65 at Quay Australia

Pearl Details
Pearl Details

Marc Fisher heels, $69.99 at DSW

The Vintage Coat
The Vintage Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Kimono
Floral Kimono

Kimono, $29.14 (was $58) at Bloomingdale's

