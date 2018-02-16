5 Masturbation Positions You Should Definitely Try This Weekend

In the wake of Valentine’s Day, a holiday that puts all our attention on flowers, romantic dates (or “Galentine’s Day” friend hangs), and steamy sex with your partner, it seems appropriate to turn the focus back to self-love. After all, isn’t that the most important kind of love of all?

For reasons too complex to get into here, most of us are not taught from a young age about the thrills of masturbation—even though it’s likely we’re quite interested in that area well before puberty, and may have even discovered how good it can feel on our own. While, I, personally, and many women I know, are well-acquainted with just how fantastic a good solo session can be—not to mention that it has proven health benefits, people!—I also have a handful of lady friends who say they’ve never learned to pleasure themselves. My response: Say what?!

In fact, I was so blown away when I learned that one of my close friends had only gotten off with male partners, but never given herself an orgasm, that I decided to give her the gift of a personal vibrator. As useful as our hands can be, the assistance of a high-powered, well-designed vibrator like the We-Vibe Touch (which homes in on your clitoris—very effective) or the Crave Duet (a personal favorite) can definitely help you cross the finish line without the assistance of anyone else in your bed.

In celebration of the magical gift that is masturbation—thank you, nature, for not making sex exclusively about reproducing—we’re highlighting five very hot, very effective solo sex positions that will give you plenty of pleasure, when done right. Click on for tips, inspiration, and then please clear your morning, afternoon, or evening for some well-deserved self-loving.