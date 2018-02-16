5 Masturbation Positions You Should Definitely Try This Weekend

In the wake of Valentine’s Day, a holiday that puts all our attention on flowers, romantic dates (or “Galentine’s Day” friend hangs), and steamy sex with your partner, it seems appropriate to turn the focus back to self-love. After all, isn’t that the most important kind of love of all?
For reasons too complex to get into here, most of us are not taught from a young age about the thrills of masturbation—even though it’s likely we’re quite interested in that area well before puberty, and may have even discovered how good it can feel on our own. While, I, personally, and many women I know, are well-acquainted with just how fantastic a good solo session can be—not to mention that it has proven health benefits, people!—I also have a handful of lady friends who say they’ve never learned to pleasure themselves. My response: Say what?!
In fact, I was so blown away when I learned that one of my close friends had only gotten off with male partners, but never given herself an orgasm, that I decided to give her the gift of a personal vibrator. As useful as our hands can be, the assistance of a high-powered, well-designed vibrator like the We-Vibe Touch (which homes in on your clitoris—very effective) or the Crave Duet (a personal favorite) can definitely help you cross the finish line without the assistance of anyone else in your bed.
In celebration of the magical gift that is masturbation—thank you, nature, for not making sex exclusively about reproducing—we’re highlighting five very hot, very effective solo sex positions that will give you plenty of pleasure, when done right. Click on for tips, inspiration, and then please clear your morning, afternoon, or evening for some well-deserved self-loving.
Sexy Bathtime
For the uninitiated, here's an important fact: Your clitoris is almost always the key to coming. So light some candles, fill up the tub, lay back, and let the faucet run straight onto your G-spot and clit. (Don't have a tub? If you have a removable shower head, point the nozzle there instead.)
Illustration:
Ashley Britton
Facedown and Frisky
The floor. Your bed. A couch. All you need for this position is a flat surface and your vibrator. Lying face down, use one hand to tuck it between your legs and position it underneath you at a 45-degree angle (depending on the design and size of the vibe). Let gravity do the work for you as your weight against the vibrator builds up enough friction to make you climax.
Illustration:
Ashley Britton
Happy Humping
If you're a fan of girl-on-top sex, you'll love this solo version of the position. Grab a pillow with a clean case that you can wash later, roll or scrunch it up so that it's not too soft underneath you, and hold it there by straddling it. While this position can take a little longer because it's a soft surface you're grinding against, it can result in a heavenly, drawn-out orgasm that's just as good (or better) as the kind you'd get if that was a human under you.
Illustration:
Ashley Britton
Solo Spoon
Lying on one side, use both hands—au naturel, or using a dildo or vibrator—to stimulate your clit. This position is particularly conducive to watching porn while you get off (no neck strains here); and the weight of your top leg pressing down on your hands or toy can help add extra friction that can be key to reaching orgasm.
Illustration:
Ashley Britton
One-Handed Wonder
Lie back, cross your legs, reach down, and touch yourself to see what feels good. This position is great for beginners who are exploring what works best for their bodies—it's not too intense, complicated, or intimidating. The crossed legs can help your hands or vibrator stay in place once you've found the spot that feels good, and having one arm thrown over your head can help you arch your back to put your pelvis at a more orgasm-friendly angle.
Illustration:
Ashley Britton