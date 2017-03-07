Marion Cotillard Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Lip Injections

Marion Cotillard had quite the night on Instagram: The French actress posted three galleries of photos—a total of nearly 20 selfies—showing off her newly plumped up lips. She looked unrecognizable as she posed in the fish-gape position, which was popularized by one miss Kylie Jenner, and the replicated by every teenage beauty blogger in existence. It’s quite the departure for the usually demure Cotillard. See her almost-certaintly-injected lips here:

To be... A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

It turns out the new look is for her upcoming French film “Rock’n Roll,” which she stars in alongside French actor and longtime partner Guillaume Canet, who is directing the movie. She tagged him in the first photo, which he then regrammed and added, “If it’s not Rock? !!! 😂😂I think the funniest thing is the comments and reactions … It’s true Marion why did you do that? you’re crazy ??!” as the caption. (Of course, the translation from French is a little rough, but alas.)

...Rock'n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel 🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Though the pair reportedly play exaggerated versions of themselves in the comedy, it looks like they’ll be getting a it looks like they’ll be getting a good laugh: “Rock’n Roll” has already premiered in France and is set to make its stateside debut later this year. Good to see Cotillard, who is known for her roles in more serious movies like La Vie en Rose and Inception, laugh at herself a bit.