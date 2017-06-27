So, Margot Robbie Uses Nipple Cream as Lip Balm

Margot Robbie may not be a new mother, but she sure loves her post-pregnancy skincare products—nipple cream, in particular. But before you get any ideas that the 26-year-old is lathering up her areolas with nipple cream for fun (the product is typically used to keep new moms’ teats hydrated while breastfeeding), the actress actually has another surprising use for the moisturizer: lip balm.

Yup. The Australian actress’s beauty secret to keeping her lips plump and hydrated is by smearing on a dab of nipple cream. (You heard it here first, folks.) The “Suicide Squad” star opened up about the groundbreaking method in an interview with Elle UK, where she revealed that she uses nipple cream—particularly, Bepanthen, if you’re in the market—as her go-to lip balm.

“My lip balm, I use Bepanthen, which is actually a nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers or diaper rash cream for babies,” she said. “I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It’s what I’ve used my whole life.”

Earlier this week, we learned Robbie uses a toothbrush to apply foundation. Today, it’s nipple cream on lips. What’s the next surprising product, Margot? Because we’d love to look inside your beauty box.