The Internet Is Certain That Margot Robbie Is Jaime Pressly’s Doppelgänger

Since stunning audiences with her Oscar-worthy performance in “I, Tonya,” Margot Robbie has been everywhere. And though the 27-year-old actress is relatively new to Hollywood (she earned her big break in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the internet is convinced that they’ve definitely seen her before—in the form of ’90s actress, Jaime Pressly.

Ah, yes. It’s that time of the week when the internet is confident that it’s found another celebrity doppelgänger. This time, Robbie is in the hot seat for looking near-identical to a younger Pressly. Despite the 13-year age difference between the two, fans are certain that they are twins due to their similarly sharp bone structure, piercing blue-green eyes, cute button noses, and sleek platinum-blonde hair.

To prove their point, fans are flooding Twitter with side-by-side photos claiming that they can’t tell the actresses apart. After seeing the pictures, we can definitely see the resemblance.

Now for the hard part. We can confirm that Robbie and Pressly are not, in fact, the same person. The two appeared at an “I, Tonya” after-party together in December, breaking any fan theories that the actresses were one. Still, that doesn’t rule out that they’re long-lost twins, as suggested in the trippy selfie below. @Hollywood, these two need to play sisters, stat.