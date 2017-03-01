What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your March 2017 Horoscope

A signature of the month ahead is “overzealous change.” Spontaneity (and a dash of rebellion) contends with a spirit of exaggeration, so taking risks that aren’t well thought out could be disastrous. Don’t jeopardize the progress you’ve made thus far.

With Venus retrograde starting on the 4th, matters of the heart and of one’s own identity could prove confusing—it’s a fantastic time for repairing relationships and revisiting past hurts, but know when to let sleeping dogs lie.

Towards the end of the month, many will feel pulled in different directions, resulting in tension, power struggles and conflicting interests.

It’s vital to prioritize personal well-being and self-care—love yourself authentically, first and foremost, then extend genuine compassion to those around you with sincerity.

Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac. Discover your dress style by the stars and schedule a private reading at starsignstyle.com.