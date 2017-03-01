What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your March 2017 Horoscope

A signature of the month ahead is “overzealous change.” Spontaneity (and a dash of rebellion) contends with a spirit of exaggeration, so taking risks that aren’t well thought out could be disastrous. Don’t jeopardize the progress you’ve made thus far.
With Venus retrograde starting on the 4th, matters of the heart and of one’s own identity could prove confusing—it’s a fantastic time for repairing relationships and revisiting past hurts, but know when to let sleeping dogs lie.
Towards the end of the month, many will feel pulled in different directions, resulting in tension, power struggles and conflicting interests.
It’s vital to prioritize personal well-being and self-care—love yourself authentically, first and foremost, then extend genuine compassion to those around you with sincerity.
Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac. Discover your dress style by the stars and schedule a private reading at starsignstyle.com.
Pisces: February 19–March 20
With pleasure planet Venus backtracking through your finances and feel-good sector, it could be some time before you’re confident the fruits of your labor will bloom—even if your proposal’s been agreed upon. Don’t let your confidence waver, this an incredible time for you to be proud of all that you’ve worked hard for.
Allow the dust to settle around money, and your investments in other people. Your material world is in flux, presenting challenging circumstances to feel truly secure; avoid changes made in haste and impulse purchases. Your partner is spotlighted on the 12th, a day to skillfully balance both your needs.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Aries: March 21–April 19
March presents opportunity for self-reflection. A quiet time, you can afford to step back, focusing on personal well-being, closure, finales, and forgiveness—therapeutic ahead of birthday celebrations, another year older and wiser.
With Venus retrograde in your sign, know confidence may fluctuate wildly. The month won’t be without power struggles either, as your autonomous aims deviate from collaborative efforts.
Shifting gears on the 9th, your ruler Mars ploughs ahead with a thoroughly practical agenda, allowing you to drive forward material goals. The new moon on March 27th emphasizes a revolutionary fresh start for you—embrace innovative thinking and plan to accelerate.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Taurus: April 20–May 20
On March 4th, your ruling planet Venus deep dives in the hidden realms of your horoscope for introspection and revelations. It’s easy to revisit romantic notions from the past now, healing and releasing as necessary. On the 9th, you’ll be fearless, ready to tackle lingering associations with resolve; the 12th is seductively passionate and illuminating.
Use this month to rectify any unsettled scores. Focus increases around the 20th, while the 25th delivers clarity. The 27th brings you a fresh start—if you can release your grip. There’s utmost potential for liberation and closure when you trust your intuition in the weeks ahead.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Gemini: May 21–June 21
Make the most of this month by turning yourself over to your highest aspirations and overarching ambitions. This is a wonderful time to fulfill your potential, emphasizing your position as a star player. Imagine the possibilities on the 3rd…
On the 13th, embrace your social network, connecting with the crowd that elevates you. The complex contrast of your group versus your beloved passion becomes apparent around the 18th, however underlying tension is simmering throughout March. The 24th through the 27th help process your different interests; use any insights derived to help you move ahead with supporters that have your best interests at heart.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Cancer: June 22–July 22
Following your dream is the theme of the month—it’s time to embrace your journey towards a vision you’ve longed to see fulfilled. Focus and identify your pursuit, be it travel, the quest for knowledge, or another big adventure. Helpful information arrives with connections made on the 12th.
Before you refresh your career goals on the 27th, spend time balancing your public presence with home life—there’s tension because you’re needed in many varied directions! You’re highly visible now and might be keen to overhaul outward appearances. With so much attention on your profile, gentle tweaks work better than spontaneous changes.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Leo: July 23–August 22
Developments unfold in a legal or financial setting that could affect a primary partnership. In the next few weeks, you’ll draw resources closer, or co-sign an agreement that’s deeply transformative. The 12th could be especially lucrative.
Broader horizons beckon on March 20th, when you’re truly liberated and enriched with a sense of freedom. Plan adventures or consider an educational course; by the end of the month, you’ll be ready to spread your wings, grow your knowledge or launch a solo project. Just be mindful of hasty, zealous action—thoroughly research investment options, and the opportunities that seem too good to be true.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Virgo: August 23–September 22
There’s reason to celebrate around the 12th, when a personal project comes to fruition. Highlight accomplishments—even if you have to brag!
With Venus lingering in the most impassioned part of your chart, upholding harmonious ties could feel pertinent. There’s an emphasis towards primary exchanges this month—from partners at home or work, to a close friend or collaborator.
Relationships heat up in weeks to come, as your union is taken to a deeper level of trust. However you might notice a jealous, possessive or controlling streak around the 18th—springing from you or others. Strive for balance when the pressure inevitably intensifies.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Libra: September 23–October 22
With Venus backtracking through your relationship zone, it could feel like partnerships are thrown into chaos. Life is particularly busy, and there’s now deliberation as progress stalls in personal projects, and your most important exchanges fall out of line.
Take it easy—especially on the 12th. You’re being given the opportunity to review and grow, so deal with disruptions using lots of space and freedom. If it’s time for a change, honor your decision, otherwise don’t take hasty action or make rash moves. It’s easier to talk it through on the 18th; you’re both ready for a fresh start on the 27th.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
A high-energy month, passions can soar, however you might be sidestepping fun in favor of work, busy bee! Perhaps you’ll express affections in service to others, demonstrating usefulness, yet with Venus Retrograde don’t expect all your processes (or love) to run smooth.
On the 9th, you’ll put considerably more emphasis on partnership—welcome a reliable co-pilot by your side. Then, on the 21st, a heated connection intensifies—perhaps you’ve identified an opportunity but someone’s blocking your path to progress. On the 30th, the situation comes to a head; be sure to assert yourself from a place of power, rather than using manipulation to move forward.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
There’s tons of fun on offer this month but it doesn’t come without a dose of drama. Passions run high, with an emphasis on your personal interests versus the values of the group. Your community and wider network has been prominent since September and could now present a conflict in the way you see things progressing best.
With heartfelt matters in overdrive, it’s best to pause before taking big risks or a gamble—unless they’re a sure bet! Commence new love affairs with caution and recognize any impulsive bolts for freedom. Public recognition comes on the 12th, when you can celebrate your position.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
March 5th presents an opportunity to deliver your support and wisdom. This is an auspicious moment to use your intuition to smooth over tensions, soothing upsets and disruption. You’ve been thriving in your public position, yet this month you’re prompted to turn inward, focusing closer to home to evaluate. You’re still on your successful trajectory, however you might need to consciously balance conflicting needs.
Energy soars starting on the 9th, however while you might be feeling amorous, do be mindful that with Venus retrograde comes extra sensitivity—be tender in matters of the heart. Your capacity to socialize is high, so meet others without expectation.
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
This is a feel-good month when you can focus on streamlining practicalities and material concerns. March 12th can see resources come to fruition, while the weeks ahead are great for drawing wealth your way. Reaffirm the role that pays or one that helps you feel truly valued.
It’s not totally plain sailing, however, as you’re fueled with electric dynamism—a charge that has the propensity to exhaust you. Thinking and reactions may be supersonic, and exchanges can quickly escalate. Be mindful how you come across; Venus will retrograde in the expressive, communicative area of your horoscope, so affectionate declarations can be misconstrued.
Illustration:
Candace Napier