Shop Every Single Piece from the New Mango Sustainable Collection

One of the most pervasive criticisms of fast fashion is that much of it is produced to the detriment of the environment, and under labor practices that are, in some cases, unfair and ethically questionable. With the world watching, both H&M and Zara have started rolling out sustainable collections, and as of today, Mango is doing the same.

Dubbed Committed, the 45-piece collection is comprised of men’s and women’s looks, all made from organic and recycled fabrics and dyed with environmentally-safe inks. Minimalist in construction neutral in color, the designs include oversized blouses, palazzo pants, and cropped jeans. Prices range from $25.99 for a soft cotton T-Shirt to $149.99 for a waistcoat, and the pieces are available both in store and online. Shop the full range below!