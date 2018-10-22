Mandy Moore’s 2001 Throwback Is Warning to Never Bleach Your Eyebrows

Mandy Moore was a 2000s icon. With her chart-topping song, “Candy,” and roles in classics, like The Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember, there’s no doubt that Moore was a ’00s teen idol. But even she wasn’t immune to the decade’s regrettable beauty looks and fashion.

The 34-year-old went down memory lane on Saturday with a series of throwbacks of her bleach-blonde brows from 2001. The Instagram pictures, which were from the premiere of Original Sin in 2001, featured the This Is Us star with blonde hair and even blonder eyebrows.

Naturally, Moore considered the throwbacks as a warning to fans to never dye nor bleach their brows. “Rolling into the weekend like….. #fbf #dontdyeyoureyebrows #2001,” Moore wrote in the caption.

Moore joins a long list of celebrities, including Lucy Hale, Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian, who regret their brows from the ’00s. Though most of these beauty regrets are for pencil-thin eyebrows, we’re sure that Moore is well-welcomed into the club of cringe-worthy brows from the ’00s.