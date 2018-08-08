Malia Obama Seen Smoking a Cigarette on a PDA-Filled Date with Her Boyfriend

Ah, young love. After a whirlwind romance across Europe (including a date at a Beyoncé concert!), Malia Obama and her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, are still going strong. The 20-year-old was recently photographed with her beau, whom she met at Harvard University, on a romantice date in London. But it wasn’t the couple’s PDA that caught the internet’s attention. It was Obama’s cigarette.

Photos from the date show the former First Daughter in wide-leg pants, a denim jacket and black Dr. Marten boots (a U.K.-based brand nodding to her boyfriend’s British background), as she and Farquharson smoke cigarettes on walk through London. Snaps also feature the eldest Obama daughter wrapping her arms around Farquharson as he checks his phone.

Immediately, the photos sparked a reaction from fans who accused Farquharson of influencing Obama to smoke. “”So he got you smoking now?!” one Instagram user wrote.

It’s unclear if Obama is an avid smoke or if the cigarette was a one-time deal. (Her dad, former President Barack Obama, was a smoker years before he became POTUS.) What is clear is that Farquharson and Obama have been enjoying their time in Europe and are living their summer up before returning to school.