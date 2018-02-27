Easy Hacks to Make Your Kitchen Feel More Modern

The first hint of spring brings the itch to completely redo your closet, your hair, and your home. But since not many of us have the time, money, or patience to do all of those things (at least, not well), we turn to simple changes that feel like major overhauls, but aren’t. The first room to work on: The kitchen, of course.

Since you’ll be cooking your way through all the delicious spring recipes this season, you’ll want to have a kitchen that makes you feel comfortable and excited to spend time in, and there are plenty of ways to do that. From adding new colors, patterns, or textures to swapping out your boring light fixtures for some fresh picks, there are quite a few small changes that can make your kitchen feel instantly more modern.

Ahead, check out 20 super-inspiring photos that will make you want to start DIY-ing ASAP.