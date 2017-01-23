The Strange Trick to Make Your Nose Appear Smaller with Makeup

Model Jasmine Sanders broke it down in a new YouTube tutorial, showing her followers exactly how she achieves the makeup look known as “Golden Barbie.” ICYMI, Sanders uses the moniker on her social media platforms, and apparently a golden Barbie has a small nose, because one of the highly coveted secrets that she divulged was how to make your nose appear smaller. (Ed. note: We like a big nose, but if you’re mad at your nose and want to contour it, be our guest.)

While getting ready for the beach (problematic in its own right, but—again, if you want to wear makeup to the beach, don’t let us stop you), Sanders revealed that a small brush—or, if you only have a large powder brush, you can pinch it to make it long and thin—works wonders to “lift” the nose. “Putting a little bit here will just lift your nose the tiniest bit,” she said, contouring her nose.

Sanders disclosed a ton of other makeup secrets in the Vogue video—you can definitely pick up a trick or two from the vid, whether you’re planning to go to the beach any time soon or not. How to use a web of lip liner to make your mouth look “a little fuller”? Yes, please.