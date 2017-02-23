17 Styling Tricks We Learned From Madewell’s Spring Lookbook

Despite what logic might tell you, styling fall and winter clothes is worlds easier for me than it is to artfully get dressed in the summer: When it’s cold out, you just keep layering until you feel like you’re done. But in warmer weather, you can’t hide a crappy, Sriracha-stained T-shirt underneath two blazers and an oversized coat: Instead, each piece is in plain view, and getting creative is key to keep from falling into a tired, jeans-and-tee rut.
But instead of looking to the runways—or, more commonly, Instagram—for spring styling tips, we took notes from Madewell’s latest look book, which features both Constance Jablonski and some expert styling tips. And sure, there’s nothing stop-the-presses levels of groundbreaking about tying your scarf a new way, or forgoing socks with a specific cut of a boot, but it’s the little details that made the brand a stand-out in the first place. Ahead, 17 styling tricks we learned from Madewell’s spring look book, as well as the collection to shop now.
Bootcut jeans aren't going anywhere, and navy blue with burnt sienna is a color combo made in heaven.
Retro Crop Bootcut Jeans in Callahan Wash, $130; at Madewell
The Greer Mule Sandal, $148; at Madewell
Three points for unconventional belt-use: Just be sure to use this trick exclusively for cloth belts.
Recycled Cotton Ringer Tee in Harmon Stripe, $32; at Madewell
Drape a neutral scarf around your neck just so for an unfussy vibe.
Pink Coverall Jumpsuit, $148; at Madewell
Pattern-mixing extends to your accessories, too. Instead of letting the ends of your silk bandana stick out, tuck them for a more polished look.
Silk Lace-Up Dress in Assam Floral, $168; at Madewell
Silk Bandana, $24.50; at Madewell
Rock a grown-up backpack with a spring-y dress.
The Lorimer Backpack, $198; at Madewell
Wear low-on-the-ankle boots sans socks to get the illusion of miles-long legs.
The Grayson Chelsea Boot, $198; at Madewell
Here's proof that red and orange (and pink) can clash in a good way.
9" High-Rise Skinny Jeans Garment-Dyed Edition, $128; at Madewell
See? V '70s chic.
Northward Cropped Army Jacket, $110; at Madewell
Anyone can pull off the newest denim-on-denim trend.
Musical Tee in Rugby Stripe, $45; at Madewell; Mccarren Raw-Hem Jean Skirt, $79.50; at Madewell
Those buttons on your jean jacket? Use them.
Collarless Jean Jacket, $128; at Madewell
If you're scared of print-mixing, try pattern-mixing from the same color family first.
Silk Button-Back Tie Tee in Assam Floral, $88; at Madewell; Eyelet Mini Skirt, $88; at Madewell
When you're ready to upgrade to mixing prints, do it with a splashy tote.
The Medium Transport Tote Splatter Paint Edition, $168; at Madewell
Find a pair of jeans that fit you like a glove and never, ever take them off.
The Perfect Summer Jean in Fitzgerald Wash, $115; at Madewell
Square-shaped bags are so 2016.
The Marfa Circle Crossbody Bag, $118; at Madewell; Clean Off-the-Shoulder Top in Stripe, $59.50; at Madewell
Embrace a single shape—in this case, circles—for a cohesive look.
Eyelet Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $158; at Madewell (coming in March)
Go ahead, we dare you: March your shoes to your dress.
Chambray Cold-Shoulder Dress, $118; at Madewell
