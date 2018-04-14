Madelaine Petsch on Her Everyday Vegan Diet and Surprising Travel Hack

Madelaine Petsch is about to be a household name (if she isn’t already, which, truthfully, could be debated). The “Riverdale” actress recently dropped a collaboration with celebrity-approved eyewear brand Privé Revaux, right on the heels of partnering with Bioré.

In the midst of all her curating and creation, we got a chance to talk to the 23-year-old about her new goodies—five different frames with three to five colors in each style—plus the ins and outs of her daily routine, her travel tips, and her favorite restaurant in Los Angeles.

Petsch originally fell in love with sunglasses at a young age. She admits she was a “hoarder for a very long time” and used sunglasses to make a “statement” once she found her own style. So, when it came to designing her own, she didn’t just sign her name to the collaboration—instead, she “created them.”

“I was very hands-on. I made everything, every single detail I have made sure is exactly what I want,” Petsch says. “Probably if you ask the owner of the company, he would say a little annoyingly. But I was very on top of it. I don’t want to put anything out there that I don’t genuinely love and haven’t really curated myself.”

No one wants to admit favorites, but Petsch filled us in that The Candy from this collection is her top choice because it has “a smaller frame with five different colorways, and I just feel like they’re a fun way to accessorize.” With a price tag of only $29.95, we’ll take all five different frames in each color, please. Keep on reading for more everything-Petsch and we won’t tell anyone you bought five new sunglasses at once.

For breakfast I had: Coffee with almond milk. Then I made myself a green smoothie with banana, spinach, frozen mixed berries, a tablespoon of hemp hearts, a tablespoon of chia seeds, a tablespoon of flaxseed oil, greens powder, and vegan vanilla protein powder.

Today I snacked on: Mixed nuts, dehydrated mango, seaweed, and fresh veggies.

My go-to healthy drink is: My green smoothie.

My favorite workout is: Any workout with my personal trainer.

creepin' it real 🍦 A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on May 3, 2015 at 1:56pm PDT

My guilty pleasure food is: Vegan ice cream.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: My drive to stay healthy.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery in Los Angeles.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Chia seeds, spinach, and vegan unsweetened coconut yogurt.

My biggest health tip for travelers is to: Always bring your own NutriBullet to make your own smoothies. Also make sure to have hand sanitizer, face masks, and antibacterial Wet Ones.

The top songs on my workout playlist right now are: Anything with a good beat!

The best part of my job is: There is no bad part of my job, so everything is my favorite part!