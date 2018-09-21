Madelaine Petsch Didn’t Have a Hair Tie, So She Used a Breadstick

The list of celebrity beauty hacks is never-ending. There’s Ashley Graham using Windex to even out her spray tan. There’s Josephine Skriver using a razor for fresh-face skin. But never have we heard of a hair hack as delicious as Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch’s.

This week, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram story to reveal the life-changing hair hack, which featured a selfie of her with a breadstick in her hair. Why does she have a breadstick in her hair, you ask? Well, Petsch was without a hair tie, so, in order to put her hair up and keep cool from the heat, Petsch swept her hair into a bun and stuck a breadstick in it to keep it together. “Can’t find a hair tie? Use a breadstick,” she captioned the Instagram.

We’ve heard of a lot of food-relate beauty hacks, from Priyanka Chopra’s turmeric mask to Camila Cabello‘s egg-whites trick, but Petsch’s breadstick hack—joke or not—ranks up there with Suki Waterhouse using Coca-Cola to wash her hair and Sienna Miller using ketchup to dye it.