10 Luxe Throws That Will Upgrade Any Bed or Sofa This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Home Decor | Cozy Throws Shopping Guide
Photo: Homepolish

With the arrival of fall, all we want to do is cuddle up on the couch, but what’s the point of that if the blanket you’re using is subpar? If we’re going to snuggle up with a throw, it’s gotta be a good one.

You could head to the store and spend a quick $20 to $30 on a blanket that will suffice for a month until it gets winter-cold and the ends start to fray away, or you could be savvy and find a blanket that’s of incredible quality to keep you warm for years to come. These luxe throws also have the ability to instantly make your bed, couch, or sofa instantly look more expensive and luxe—plus, they initiate instant hygge vibes.

From UGG to Serena & Lily, some of our favorite luxury retailers are stocked up with luxe throws that will quickly upgrade any bed, couch, or sofa you’ll be living on throughout the cold months. Here are some of our favorites.

 

Luxe throws: Henley Wool Throw

Henley Wool Throw, $598; at Serena & Lily

Luxe throws: Ethan Allen Ivory Faux Fur Throw

Ethan Allen Ivory Faux Fur Throw, $299; at Ethan Allen

Luxe throws: Brahms Mount Herringbone Throw

Brahms Mount Herringbone Throw, $298; at Serena & Lily

Luxe throws: Wild Mannered Faux Fur Lounge Throw Blanket

Wild Mannered Faux Fur Lounge Throw Blanket, $120; at Wayfair

Luxe throws: Layla Grayce Sefte Maya Throw Blanket

Layla Grayce Sefte Maya Throw Blanket, $495; at Layla Grayce

Luxe throws: Zoeppritz Herring Check Blanket

Zoeppritz Herring Check Blanket, $243; at Amara

Luxe throws: UGG Duffield Throw

UGG Duffield Throw, $98; at Bloomingdales

Luxe Throws: Pendleton Twin Camp Blanket with Carrier

Pendleton Twin Camp Blanket with Carrier, $287; at Amara

Luxe throws: Haven Baby Alpaca Throw

Haven Baby Alpaca Throw, $198; at Serena & Lily

Luxe throws: Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw

Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw, $50; at Macys

