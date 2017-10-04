10 Luxe Throws That Will Upgrade Any Bed or Sofa This Season

With the arrival of fall, all we want to do is cuddle up on the couch, but what’s the point of that if the blanket you’re using is subpar? If we’re going to snuggle up with a throw, it’s gotta be a good one.

You could head to the store and spend a quick $20 to $30 on a blanket that will suffice for a month until it gets winter-cold and the ends start to fray away, or you could be savvy and find a blanket that’s of incredible quality to keep you warm for years to come. These luxe throws also have the ability to instantly make your bed, couch, or sofa instantly look more expensive and luxe—plus, they initiate instant hygge vibes.

From UGG to Serena & Lily, some of our favorite luxury retailers are stocked up with luxe throws that will quickly upgrade any bed, couch, or sofa you’ll be living on throughout the cold months. Here are some of our favorites.