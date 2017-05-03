9 of the Kardashians’ Most Outrageous Vacations

If you’ve even so much as glanced at one of the Kardashians’ Instagrams, you know that the family is basically in permanent vacation mode. Whether Khloe is hanging off the edge of a yacht in St. Bart’s or Kim is lounging at a ridiculously gorgeous villa in Costa Rica, the clan’s borderline-insane lifestyle is a surefire way to make you envious AF. But whether you’re scrolling through your feed in spite or looking to the family for #inspo, there’s no denying that the Klan’s luxurious vacations are entertaining as hell.
And considering we’re only five months into 2017 and the family has already taken more weekend getaways than we have in, well, a lifetime, we couldn’t help but reminisce on the absurdity that is the family’s vacation history. In the spirit of summer vacation planning (who knows, maybe you’ll be looking to the family of all things luxe for cues) we’ve rounded up nine of the Kardashians’ most outrageous vacations over the past two years. We’re talking bikini-clad trips like Kylie’s 19th birthday party on the Turks and Caicos Islands and Kourtney and Kris’s Labor Day voyage to Italy. Ahead are our nine picks, all pulled straight from the Kardashian’s ‘grams themselves.
Punta Mita, Mexico, April 2017
Kim and Kourtney headed to Mexico to ring in Kourtney's 38th birthday—in a beachfront, $17,000-a-night villa, no less.
Hawaii, April 2017
The King and Queen of misleading-relationship-statuses took a near-perfect family vacation to the insanely beautiful Hawaiian Islands.
Jamaica, February 2017
Recently-split Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson jet-setted to super-romantic and gorgeous Jamaica. Here's hoping that the crystal-clear waters and Insta-ready beaches played no role in their breakup.
Costa Rica, January 2017
Where else would the Kardashian fam be during the dead of winter? The crew stayed in a 30,000-square-foot villa for Kim’s first out-of-the-country vacation since the Paris robbery.
We get it; you're having fun.
Aspen, Colorado, January 2017
Kourtney took a break from white-sand beaches for a powdery jaunt in Aspen.
Italy, September 2016
Kourtney and Kris spent Labor Day weekend on a yacht in Italy, hitting up Capri, Ponza, and Portofino.
Turks and Caicos, August 2016
Kylie celebrated her 19th birthday in true a Kardashian-Jenner fashion—by inviting a plethora of celeb and model friends (including sister Kendall, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin) to a $50 million property.
Cuba, May 2016
The sisters made quite a few headlines with their 2016 trip to Cuba.
Why wouldn't they pose with Cuban cigars?
St. Bart's, August 2015
The Kardashians took a full-family vacay to St. Barts—a private yacht and barely-there swimsuits in tow.
