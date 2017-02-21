StyleCaster
Luna Is John Legend's Doppelgänger in This Pic, and It's Freaking Us Out

Luna Is John Legend’s Doppelgänger in This Pic, and It’s Freaking Us Out

Luna Is John Legend’s Doppelgänger in This Pic, and It’s Freaking Us Out
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby, Luna, has been through a lot in her 10 months on Earth. She kept up with the Kardashians when she met Kim KardashianKanye West, and their kids, North and Saint, when she was less than two months old. She has starred in some insanely cute Snapchats. She also became a music video sensation at the ripe old age of six months. In a word, she’s been prolific since pretty much day one of life.

But in a new Instagram posted by Teigen, we realized something new about Luna: She looks exactly like Legend. No joke. Like, she could be John Legend, if he were 10 months old and wearing a diaper.

Thankfully for everyone, Luna is the one wearing the diaper and Legend is the one making the great music and being the best husband ever. (Teigen and Legend are forever and ever #RelationshipGoals, amen.) Does anyone else feel slightly shocked at how much lil’ Luna resembles her famous dad, though? Our apologies to Teigen, but Luna looks nothing like her model mama in this photo and everything like her daddy.

The good news for Luna: Her parents are both beautiful, so it really doesn’t matter who she resembles—she’ll be gorgeous no matter what. In the meantime, we’re going to stare at this photo for 10 more minutes and marvel at the uncanny resemblance.

