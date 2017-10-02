StyleCaster
The 20 Best Things to Buy From Lulus Right Now

The 20 Best Things to Buy From Lulus Right Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
When it comes to keeping your wardrobe on point, you may make the common (and tempting) mistake of spending way too much money on the trendier items while skimping on basics you’ll wear for years. This is just one reason why we love the price point and selection at Lulus.

The American fast-fashion brand is home to their own label, plus brands like BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, Finders Keepers, and Faithfull the Brand. A majority of the items on Lulus are under $150, making it easy to stay under budget when you’re trying to shop for trendier items that might last two seasons, rather than two years.

Plus, Lulus offers a few higher-end contemporary brands, like Free People, Kendall + Kylie, and Blank NYC, which means you can snag basics like simple tops and denim to keep in your closet for years to come.

If you’re anything like us, all you want to do after fashion month and upon the arrival of true fall is shop, and Lulus is a safe place to do it—so click through for our favorite finds.

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Dream Love Navy Blue Polka Dot Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Dream Love Navy Blue Polka Dot Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Dream Love Navy Blue Polka Dot Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $58; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Carlsbad Tan and Beige Hooded Cardigan Sweater
Carlsbad Tan and Beige Hooded Cardigan Sweater

Carlsbad Tan and Beige Hooded Cardigan Sweater, $64; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Dawn Days White Earrings
Dawn Days White Earrings

Dawn Days White Earrings, $15; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Afternoon Daydream Dark Heather Blue Backless Sweater
Afternoon Daydream Dark Heather Blue Backless Sweater

Afternoon Daydream Dark Heather Blue Backless Sweater, $30; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Plaid Me at Hello Burgundy Plaid Button-Up Top
Plaid Me at Hello Burgundy Plaid Button-Up Top

Plaid Me at Hello Burgundy Plaid Button-Up Top, $46; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Oksana Brown Faux Fur Scarf
Oksana Brown Faux Fur Scarf

Oksana Brown Faux Fur Scarf, $27; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Lift My Spirits White Button-Up Crop Top
Lift My Spirits White Button-Up Crop Top

Lift My Spirits White Button-Up Crop Top, $39; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Report Pascal Black Suede Pearl Ankle Strap Heels
Report Pascal Black Suede Pearl Ankle Strap Heels

Report Pascal Black Suede Pearl Ankle Strap Heels, $49; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | EVIDNT Malibu Washed Black High-Waisted Jeans
EVIDNT Malibu Washed Black High-Waisted Jeans

EVIDNT Malibu Washed Black High-Waisted Jeans, $67; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Flirt Factor Taupe Off-the-Shoulder Top
Flirt Factor Taupe Off-the-Shoulder Top

Flirt Factor Taupe Off-the-Shoulder Top, $26; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Ride Free Black and Silver Double Buckle Belt
Ride Free Black and Silver Double Buckle Belt

Ride Free Black and Silver Double Buckle Belt, $11; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Faithfull the Brand Mustang Olive Green Striped Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand Mustang Olive Green Striped Midi Dress

Faithfull the Brand Mustang Olive Green Striped Midi Dress, $159; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Cozy Moment White Mock Neck Sweater Top
Cozy Moment White Mock Neck Sweater Top

Cozy Moment White Mock Neck Sweater Top, $63; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Junk Food Def Leppard Hysteria Washed Black Tee
Junk Food Def Leppard Hysteria Washed Black Tee

Junk Food Def Leppard Hysteria Washed Black Tee, $40; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | EVIDNT Henriette Medium Wash High-Waisted Overalls
EVIDNT Henriette Medium Wash High-Waisted Overalls

EVIDNT Henriette Medium Wash High-Waisted Overalls, $98; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Circus by Sam Edelman Holt Black Leather Ankle boots
Circus by Sam Edelman Holt Black Leather Ankle Boots

Circus by Sam Edelman Holt Black Leather Ankle Boots, $80; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | EVIDNT Malibu Blue Dip Dyed Two-Tone Cropped Jeans
EVIDNT Malibu Blue Dip Dyed Two-Tone Cropped Jeans

EVIDNT Malibu Blue Dip Dyed Two-Tone Cropped Jeans, $98; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Free People A-Line Medium Wash Overalls
Free People A-Line Medium Wash Overalls

Free People A-Line Medium Wash Overalls, $128; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Graceful Ways Light Beige Long Cardigan Sweater
Graceful Ways Light Beige Long Cardigan Sweater

Graceful Ways Light Beige Long Cardigan Sweater, $42; at Lulus

SYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 |What to Buy at Lulus | Leticia Black Lace-Up Maxi Top
Leticia Black Lace-Up Maxi Top

Leticia Black Lace-Up Maxi Top, $42; at Lulus

