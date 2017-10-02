The 20 Best Things to Buy From Lulus Right Now

When it comes to keeping your wardrobe on point, you may make the common (and tempting) mistake of spending way too much money on the trendier items while skimping on basics you’ll wear for years. This is just one reason why we love the price point and selection at Lulus.
The American fast-fashion brand is home to their own label, plus brands like BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, Finders Keepers, and Faithfull the Brand. A majority of the items on Lulus are under $150, making it easy to stay under budget when you’re trying to shop for trendier items that might last two seasons, rather than two years.
Plus, Lulus offers a few higher-end contemporary brands, like Free People, Kendall + Kylie, and Blank NYC, which means you can snag basics like simple tops and denim to keep in your closet for years to come.
If you’re anything like us, all you want to do after fashion month and upon the arrival of true fall is shop, and Lulus is a safe place to do it—so click through for our favorite finds.
Dream Love Navy Blue Polka Dot Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Dream Love Navy Blue Polka Dot Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $58; at Lulus
Carlsbad Tan and Beige Hooded Cardigan Sweater
Carlsbad Tan and Beige Hooded Cardigan Sweater, $64; at Lulus
Dawn Days White Earrings
Dawn Days White Earrings, $15; at Lulus
Afternoon Daydream Dark Heather Blue Backless Sweater
Afternoon Daydream Dark Heather Blue Backless Sweater, $30; at Lulus
Plaid Me at Hello Burgundy Plaid Button-Up Top
Plaid Me at Hello Burgundy Plaid Button-Up Top, $46; at Lulus
Oksana Brown Faux Fur Scarf
Oksana Brown Faux Fur Scarf, $27; at Lulus
Lift My Spirits White Button-Up Crop Top
Lift My Spirits White Button-Up Crop Top, $39; at Lulus
Report Pascal Black Suede Pearl Ankle Strap Heels
Report Pascal Black Suede Pearl Ankle Strap Heels, $49; at Lulus
EVIDNT Malibu Washed Black High-Waisted Jeans
EVIDNT Malibu Washed Black High-Waisted Jeans, $67; at Lulus
Flirt Factor Taupe Off-the-Shoulder Top
Flirt Factor Taupe Off-the-Shoulder Top, $26; at Lulus
Ride Free Black and Silver Double Buckle Belt
Ride Free Black and Silver Double Buckle Belt, $11; at Lulus
Faithfull the Brand Mustang Olive Green Striped Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand Mustang Olive Green Striped Midi Dress, $159; at Lulus
Cozy Moment White Mock Neck Sweater Top
Cozy Moment White Mock Neck Sweater Top, $63; at Lulus
Junk Food Def Leppard Hysteria Washed Black Tee
Junk Food Def Leppard Hysteria Washed Black Tee, $40; at Lulus
EVIDNT Henriette Medium Wash High-Waisted Overalls
EVIDNT Henriette Medium Wash High-Waisted Overalls, $98; at Lulus
Circus by Sam Edelman Holt Black Leather Ankle Boots
Circus by Sam Edelman Holt Black Leather Ankle Boots, $80; at Lulus
EVIDNT Malibu Blue Dip Dyed Two-Tone Cropped Jeans
EVIDNT Malibu Blue Dip Dyed Two-Tone Cropped Jeans, $98; at Lulus
Free People A-Line Medium Wash Overalls
Free People A-Line Medium Wash Overalls, $128; at Lulus
Graceful Ways Light Beige Long Cardigan Sweater
Graceful Ways Light Beige Long Cardigan Sweater, $42; at Lulus
Leticia Black Lace-Up Maxi Top
Leticia Black Lace-Up Maxi Top, $42; at Lulus