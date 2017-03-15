WCW: 25 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale is a treasure trove of beauty secrets. Her hair game is on point. Blonde or brunette, she seems to glow from within. And so, Ms. Hale is officially our #WCW this week, because she’s a serious badass—and because if you’re not busy admiring her on Instagram or asking your hairstylist to copy her latest chop, you’re probably anxiously awaiting the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars (airing April 18 on Freeform).

We’re right there with you. Hale is hard not to love, partly because she has the same girl-next-door vibe as someone like Hilary Duff, only edgier. Ahead, discover 25 reasons we absolutely adore Hale—from the time she went head-to-toe monochrome to the time she posed in a knee-high pair of Marc Jacobs boots.