#WCW: 25 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Lucy Hale

#WCW: 25 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Lucy Hale

by
#WCW: 25 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Lucy Hale
Photo: Getty

Lucy Hale is a treasure trove of beauty secrets. Her hair game is on point. Blonde or brunette, she seems to glow from within. And so, Ms. Hale is officially our #WCW this week, because she’s a serious badass—and because if you’re not busy admiring her on Instagram or asking your hairstylist to copy her latest chop, you’re probably anxiously awaiting the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars (airing April 18 on Freeform).

We’re right there with you. Hale is hard not to love, partly because she has the same girl-next-door vibe as someone like Hilary Duff, only edgier. Ahead, discover 25 reasons we absolutely adore Hale—from the time she went head-to-toe monochrome to the time she posed in a knee-high pair of Marc Jacobs boots.

1 of 25
March 2017
March 2017

Because nothing says "girl crush" like a pair of knee-high, lace-up Marc Jacobs boots.“I feel like I’m 6 feet tall,” Hale, who is, in reality, 5-foot-2, said during this shoot, which was for InStyle.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
March 2017
March 2017

Because dogs are the actual best.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
February 2017
February 2017

Because she's just so damn cool.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
February 2017
February 2017

Because she's trying out her ~Brooklyn~ look here, and it's adorable.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
January 2017
January 2017

Because she went lighter in hair and richer in bangs for a hot minute, which is very #relatable.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
December 2016
December 2016

Because she's not afraid to go monochrome, and she's a serious fashion icon. (This shot is from her holiday collab with Shopbop, which was full of fashion inspo.) “My style is constantly evolving,” Hale told InStyle recently. Her daily uniform consists of Anine Bing jeans, white Adidas sneakers, and a leather jacket over an old concert tee, according to the publication.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
December 2016
December 2016

Because we all fall while skiing (right?!).

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
December 2016
December 2016

Because she can't resist a selfie either.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
November 2016
November 2016

Because she's not afraid to share a pic of herself asleep on the couch (with her bestie/makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan in the background).

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
November 2016
November 2016

Because she's also not afraid to experiement with blue lipstick.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
November 2016
November 2016

Because she is as gleeful about pineapple leggings as we would be, if we had them too.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
October 2016
October 2016

Because she wears glasses sometimes, just like us.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
October 2016
October 2016

Because she wore those glasses alongside her mama last Halloween (and her mom has cute glasses too, because—of course).

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
October 2016
October 2016

Because she can be sultry too.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
October 2016
October 2016

Because she knows the value of a Polaroid.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
September 2016
September 2016

Because she happily lies on the ground for a dog selfie.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
August 2016
August 2016

Because she is making this pair of mirrored sunglasses werq.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
July 2016
July 2016

Because holy bell sleeves.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
June 2016
June 2016

Because she is a champion tree-climber.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
June 2016
June 2016

Because here she is snuggling with a goat.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
June 2016
June 2016

Because she's on her pose game.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
May 2016
May 2016

Because she loves 'gramming with her mother—this time, with mom-and-daughter sunglasses.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
May 2016
May 2016

Because girl can do glam, but also doesn't take herself too seriously.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
April 2016
April 2016

Because she wears a pizza shirt to SoulCycle.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
March 2016
March 2016

Because she is fully on board with the constellation piercing.

Photo: instagram / @lucyhale

