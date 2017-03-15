WCW: 25 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale is a treasure trove of beauty secrets. Her hair game is on point. Blonde or brunette, she seems to glow from within. And so, Ms. Hale is officially our #WCW this week, because she’s a serious badass—and because if you’re not busy admiring her on Instagram or asking your hairstylist to copy her latest chop, you’re probably anxiously awaiting the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars (airing April 18 on Freeform).
We’re right there with you. Hale is hard not to love, partly because she has the same girl-next-door vibe as someone like Hilary Duff, only edgier. Ahead, discover 25 reasons we absolutely adore Hale—from the time she went head-to-toe monochrome to the time she posed in a knee-high pair of Marc Jacobs boots.
March 2017
Because nothing says "girl crush" like a pair of knee-high, lace-up Marc Jacobs boots.“I feel like I’m 6 feet tall,” Hale, who is, in reality, 5-foot-2, said during this shoot, which was for InStyle.
March 2017
Because dogs are the actual best.
February 2017
Because she's just so damn cool.
February 2017
Because she's trying out her ~Brooklyn~ look here, and it's adorable.
January 2017
Because she went lighter in hair and richer in bangs for a hot minute, which is very #relatable.
December 2016
Because she's not afraid to go monochrome, and she's a serious fashion icon. (This shot is from her holiday collab with Shopbop, which was full of fashion inspo.) “My style is constantly evolving,” Hale told InStyle recently. Her daily uniform consists of Anine Bing jeans, white Adidas sneakers, and a leather jacket over an old concert tee, according to the publication.
December 2016
Because we all fall while skiing (right?!).
December 2016
Because she can't resist a selfie either.
November 2016
Because she's not afraid to share a pic of herself asleep on the couch (with her bestie/makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan in the background).
November 2016
Because she's also not afraid to experiement with blue lipstick.
November 2016
Because she is as gleeful about pineapple leggings as we would be, if we had them too.
October 2016
Because she wears glasses sometimes, just like us.
October 2016
Because she wore those glasses alongside her mama last Halloween (and her mom has cute glasses too, because—of course).
October 2016
Because she can be sultry too.
October 2016
Because she knows the value of a Polaroid.
September 2016
Because she happily lies on the ground for a dog selfie.
August 2016
Because she is making this pair of mirrored sunglasses werq.
July 2016
Because holy bell sleeves.
June 2016
Because she is a champion tree-climber.
June 2016
Because here she is snuggling with a goat.
June 2016
Because she's on her pose game.
May 2016
Because she loves 'gramming with her mother—this time, with mom-and-daughter sunglasses.
May 2016
Because girl can do glam, but also doesn't take herself too seriously.
April 2016
Because she wears a pizza shirt to SoulCycle.
