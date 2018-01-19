Lucy Hale Suggests She Was Sexually Assaulted in Cryptic Message

Lucy Hale shared an emotional message on her social media on Thursday leading fans to believe that she was sexually assaulted. The 28-year-old actress posted a cryptic screenshot on her Instagram and Twitter on how she never fully understood the “pain” of sexual assault until last night.

The post, which has since been deleted, detailed how “Pretty Little Liars” actress experienced an unnamed event on Thursday night that led her to understand and empathize with sexual assault victims. “I never understood sexual assault until tonight. I always sympathized, but never felt the pain of it until right now,” Hale wrote. “My dignity and pride was broken. I am completely at a loss of words.”

Hale ended her message with a nod to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements with a vow on how she “will not let a moment go by” without trying “to make a difference.” “I feel for anyone that has felt this pain that I feel right now,” she wrote. “But I promise. I will not let a moment go by that I don’t try to make a difference.”

Though Hale didn’t reveal any details about what happened to her on Thursday night, she received an outpouring of support from fans who consoled her and expressed their sympathy. “My heart has just broken… You don’t deserve this. Thank you for being brave enough to speak up, you’re strong!” one fan wrote. We’re with these fans and stand with Hale during this trying time.