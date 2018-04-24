Fans Think That Lucy Hale Looks Like Khloé Kardashian’s Twin in This Photo

Lucy Hale is no stranger to celebrity look-alikes. In her two-ish decades in show business, she has been mistaken for Rachel Bilson, Maisie Williams, Kylie Jenner, Sarah Hyland, and Selena Gomez—whom she is guilty of pretending to be to not disappoint fans. But her latest doppelgänger is someone that even the most eagle-eyed fans never expected: Khloé Kardashian.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old actress sparked Kardashian look-alike rumors when she posted a very Khloé-like Instagram selfie. The picture, taken ahead of Hale’s appearance at New York Beauty Con, featured her in a skin-tight red dress with her brown-ish blonde lob slightly wavy and parted down the middle.

Due to her hairstyle and Kardashian-like makeup, fans immediately began flooding her comments with comparison to Khloé. Many fans pointed out that Hale looked like Khloé in her picture, while others tagged the youngest Kardashian sister so she could see the resemblance. A few comments included:

Though we can admit that Hale does bear a Khloé-like resemblance in that picture, the actress’s hairstylist and makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, later shared a profile picture of Hale from the same event where most of her Kardashian-like traits disappeared. We guess that shows that, from the right angles, you can look like anyone—even the Kardashians. We’ll stick to the Selena Gomez and Sarah Hyland references, but Hale’s time as a Kardashian was fun.