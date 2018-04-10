Lucy Hale Trolls Herself on Instagram for Overdoing It with the Self-Tanner

Lucy Hale has experimented with many beauty looks. Whether she’s dyeing her hair from red to blonde or face-palming over her crazy-thin eyebrows from the mid ’00s, the 28-year-old actress is always open and honest about the many beauty looks she test-drives—regardless if they’re hits or misses. Her latest beauty adventure? The world of self-tanning.

On Monday, the “Pretty Little Liars” star shared an Instagram photo of her self-bronzed body. The photo featured Hale smizing at the camera while rocking sun-kissed skin that looked a couple—OK, a few—shades darker than what she normally is. Though Hale’s Instagram was flooded with comments on how “stunning” she looked, the “Life Sentence” star suggested that the tan was a little too dark for her liking. In her caption, Hale vowed that she will “never” be that tan again—whether through natural or artificial causes.

“I will never be this (fake) tan again in my life 🌞,” Hale said.

Considering how pale Hale’s skin is naturally (see the Instagram below), it makes sense that her foray into self-tanning would be a one-day adventure. It’s a lot of upkeep to maintain an all-body bronze. Either way, we’re happy that Hale shared her self-tan miss with us, and we can’t wait to see what beauty look she tests out next.