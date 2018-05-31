Lucy Hale Debuted the Most Adorable, Tiny Elephant Tattoo on Her Forearm

Lucy Hale is living her best life. Since ending a long and grueling press tour for two movies, “Dude” and “Truth or Dare,” and one TV show, “Life Sentence,” the 28-year-old actress has been enjoying much-needed vacations in Arizona and Cambodia. And because no trip is complete without a spontaneous decided, Hale chose to commemorate her time in Cambodia with a permanent tattoo of an adorable elephant.

The elephant-tattoo saga began on Wednesday when the “Pretty Little Liars” actress announced on her Instagram that she and her friends would all receive tattoos. In a clip with her “Life Sentence” costar, Elliot Knight, Hale asked Knight what they were about to do. Here’s how the conversation went.

“Elliot, what are we about to do?”

“We about to get some tattoos!”

“Sorry, mom.”

And Hale kept her promise. Later stories showed Hale in a tattoo parlor with an artist inking a tiny, coin-sized elephant on the upper part of her forearm, near where her arm bends. Hale’s Instagram story also featured a video of her asking the artist to make the elephant’s trunk a teensy bit longer. “Tattooooo time,” she captioned the video.

Later Instagram stories show that Hale wasn’t the only one who received an elephant tattoo that day. Several of her friends also inked the tiny animal on their bodies. Though one friend tatted an elephant in the identical spot as Hale, another inked it on her neck, while others chose their ankles or thighs.

Judging from Hale’s Instagram story, it seems like every tourist in Cambodia is inking tiny elephants on their bodies, and it’s making us itch for one too. Cute tat, Lucy!