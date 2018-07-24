Lucite Is the Crystal Clear Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed—Until Now

When I shop for accessories, I tend to stock up on a few go-to colors: black, white and, on the rare occasion I’m in the mood for something a little less neutral, blue. One color I’ve never considered investing in until this year: clear.
If you’ve looked at a runway or online retailer recently, you’ve probably realized there’s a movement happening in fashion—one where accessories are 50 shades of clear (or at least, transparent). That’s because a little material called “lucite” is on the sartorial rise.
Lucite is an acrylic compound that looks like glass but feels like plastic, and accessory designers are all over it. These days, you’d be hard pressed to walk into a store that doesn’t offer some kind of lucite accessory—a clear shoulder-duster earring, a statement necklace covered in clear baubles or a hard-shell purse that’s made from some kind of material you can’t quite put your finger on.
Lucite is diverse enough to wear with anything, so hearty enough you don’t have to worry about it breaking—and even better, it’s genuinely affordable. Only one lucite accessory I’ve come across will run you more than $200, and some of them cost $40 or less.
Here, you’ll find 19 of our favorite lucite accessories on the market right now. Because clear just became your favorite new neutral.
Modern Statement Earrings
The perfect mod complement to any bohemian look.
Modern statement earrings, $35 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Rachel Comey Orb Drop Earrings
Because clear comes in shades of pink and yellow, too.
Rachel Comey Orb drop earrings, $168 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Alexis Bittar Encrusted Lucite Bracelet
This cloudy bracelet offers a subtler way into the lucite trend.
Alexis Bittar encrusted lucite bracelet, $195 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Piano Lucite Clutch
Remember that hard-shell purse I mentioned earlier? The one with the material you can't quite put your finger on? This is that purse. And as you well know by now, that material is lucite.
Piano lucite clutch, $98 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Lucite and Crystal Earrings
For the lucite shopper who's not totally on board with the whole clear thing.
Lucite and crystal earrings, $65 at J. Crew
Photo:
J. Crew.
Rachel Comey Susa Drop Earrings
Statement earrings you can see through.
Rachel Comey Susa drop earrings, $90 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Tristine Resin Hoop Earrings
Who can resist millennial pink lucite, especially when paired which such a rich turquoise?
Tristine resin hoop earrings, $38 at BaubleBar
Photo:
BaubleBar.
Confetti Lucite Statement Earrings
A kitschier way in to the lucite movement.
Confetti lucite statement earrings, $35 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Lizzie Fortunato Dawn & Dusk Necklace
The statement necklace to end all statement necklaces.
Lizzie Fortunato Dawn & Dusk necklace, $485 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Half Moon Hoop Earrings
In case you wanted a not-so-basic hoop earring.
Half Moon hoop earrings, $128 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Holst + Lee Pineapple Drop Earrings
Yup, lucite comes in drop earring form, too.
Holst + Lee Pineapple drop earrings, $55 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Shashi Lucite Hoop Earrings
Because metal isn't the only way to do a hoop.
Shashi lucite hoop earrings, $45 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Laree Lucite Statement Necklace
Did I mention lucite is generally pretty light? In other words, you won't have to worry about this bold necklace weighing you down.
Laree lucite statement necklace, $58 at BaubleBar
Photo:
BaubleBar.
Lizzie Fortunato Amber Modern Earrings
Lucite made to look like amber—yes, please.
Lizzie Fortunato amber modern earrings, $195 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Rachel Comey Delphi Drop Earrings
Even Rachel Comey is taking a stab at the whole lucite thing.
Rachel Comey Delphi drop earrings, $90 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Alison Loui Lucite Hoop Earrings
A distinctly retro mini hoop.
Alison Lou lucite hoop earrings, $125 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Tropical Flower Lucite Clutch
An incredibly elegant approach to summer tropical print trend.
Tropical Flower lucite clutch, $98 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
BIKO Amoeba Lucite Hoop Earrings
Too obsessed with front-facing hoops for my own good.
BIKO Amoeba lucite hoop earrings, $70 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Lucite Disc Drop Earrings
Get your glitter fix with these adorable party earrings.
Lucite disc drop earrings, $30 at J. Crew
Photo:
J. Crew.