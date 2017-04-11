101 Amazing Love Quotes We’ll Never Get Tired Of

Love quotes—we can’t get enough of them. Call us cheesy, we don’t care. Poignant words from poets, writers, musicians, comedians and the better half of some of our favorite couples give us life. That’s exactly why we rounded up all our favorite quotes so we could have a glorious collection of flowery musings all in the same place.

101. We accept the love we think we deserve.

— Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower)

100. We waste time looking for the perfect lover instead of creating the perfect love.

— Tom Robbins

99. Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.

— Lady Gaga

98. Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell.

— Joan Crawford

97. The difference between sex and love is that sex relieves tension and love causes it.

— Woody Allen

96. You deserve love, and you’ll get it.

— Amy Poehler

95. Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . .

— C.S. Lewis

94. I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart).

— ee cummings

93. Give in to love, or live in fear.

— Jonathan Larson, “Rent”

92. If you love two people at the same time, choose the second. Because if you really loved the first one, you wouldn’t have fallen for the second.

— Johnny Depp

91. I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.

— Pablo Neruda

90. Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.

— Lao Tzu

89. Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.

— Robert A. Heinlein

88. There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.

— Jane Austen

87. To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact you must give it to no one, not even an animal. Wrap it carefully round with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements. Lock it up safe in the casket or coffin of your selfishness. But in that casket, safe, dark, motionless, airless, it will change. It will not be broken; it will become unbreakable, impenetrable, irredeemable. To love is to be vulnerable.

— C.S. Lewis

86. Love cannot save you from your own fate.

— Jim Morrison

85. When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it—always.

— Mahatma Gandhi

84. I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.

— Pablo Neruda

83. If music be the food of love, play on.

— William Shakespeare

82. Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear.

— John Lennon

81. Women are meant to be loved, not to be understood.

— Oscar Wilde

80. Love is always patient and kind. It is never jealous. Love is never boastful or conceited. It is never rude or selfish. It does not take offense and is not resentful. Love takes no pleasure in other people’s sins, but delights in the truth. It is always ready to excuse, to trust, to hope, and to endure whatever comes.

— 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 (The New Jerusalem Bible)

79. Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.

— A.A. Milne

78. Never love anyone who treats you like you’re ordinary.

— Oscar Wilde

77. Love is blind. And it will take over your mind. What you think is love, is truly not. You need to elevate your mind.

— Eve

76. You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.

— Oscar Wilde

75. Love is something sent from heaven to worry the hell out of you.

— Dolly Parton

74. There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.

— Friedrich Nietzsche

73. I’m here. I love you. I don’t care if you need to stay up crying all night long, I will stay with you. There’s nothing you can ever do to lose my love. I will protect you until you die, and after your death I will still protect you. I am stronger than depression and I am braver than loneliness and nothing will ever exhaust me.

— Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat, Pray, Love)

72. It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.

— André Gide

71. What is love? I have met in the streets a very poor young man who was in love. His hat was old, his coat worn, the water passed through his shoes and the stars through his soul

— Victor Hugo

70. Sorrow is how we learn to love. Your heart isn’t breaking. It hurts because it’s getting larger. The larger it gets, the more love it holds.

— Rita Mae Brown

69. You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope…I have loved none but you.

— Jane Austen

68. It takes courage to love, but pain through love is the purifying fire which those who love generously know. We all know people who are so much afraid of pain that they shut themselves up like clams in a shell and, giving out nothing, receive nothing and therefore shrink until life is a mere living death.

— Eleanor Roosevelt

67. Anyone who falls in love is searching for the missing pieces of themselves. So anyone who’s in love gets sad when they think of their lover. It’s like stepping back inside a room you have fond memories of, one you haven’t seen in a long time.

— Haruki Murakami

66. Men are a luxury. Not a necessity.

— Cher



65. Absence diminishes small loves and increases great ones, as the wind blows out the candle and fans the bonfire.

— François de La Rochefoucauld

64. What is hell? I maintain that it is the suffering of being unable to love.

— Fyodor Dostoyevsky

63. To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return.

— Madonna

62. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach.

— Elizabeth Barrett Browning

61. I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.

— F. Scott Fitzgerald (on his wife, Zelda)

60. Piglet: “How do you spell ‘love’?” Winnie the Pooh: “You don’t spell it…you feel it.”

— A.A. Milne, Winnie the Poo

59. Love can make even nice people do awful things.

— Jude Deveraux

58. Don’t settle for a relationship that won’t let you be yourself.

— Oprah

57. Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.

— Maya Angelou

56. No matter how lovesick a woman is, she shouldn’t take the first pill that comes along.

— Joyce Brothers



55. My wish is that you may be loved to the point of madness.

— André Breton (What is Surrealism?: Selected Writings)

54. A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.

— Kurt Vonnegut

53. Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.

— Elinor Glyn

52. “You’ll get over it…” It’s the clichés that cause the trouble. To lose someone you love is to alter your life for ever. You don’t get over it because “it” is the person you loved. The pain stops, there are new people, but the gap never closes. How could it? The particularness of someone who mattered enough to grieve over is not made anodyne by death. This hole in my heart is in the shape of you and no-one else can fit it. Why would I want them to?

— Jeanette Winterson

51. About all you can do in life is be who you are. Some people will love you for you. Most will love you for what you can do for them, and some won’t like you at all.

— Rita Mae Brown

50. The highest function of love is that it makes the loved one a unique and irreplaceable being.

— Tom Robbins

49. To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow – this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.

— Elizabeth Gilbert

48. This is what we call love. When you are loved, you can do anything in creation. When you are loved, there’s no need at all to understand what’s happening, because everything happens within you.

— Paulo Coelho

47. I can write the saddest poem of all tonight. I loved her, and sometimes she loved me too.

— Pablo Neruda

46. There is only one page left to write on. I will fill it with words of only one syllable. I love. I have loved. I will love.

— Audrey Niffenegger (The Time Traveler’s Wife)

45. You only learn to love again when you fall in love again.

— Adele

44. The greater your capacity to feel love, the greater your capacity to feel the pain.

— Jennifer Aniston

43. A loving heart is the beginning of all knowledge.

— Thomas Carlyle

42. A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him.

— Brendan Francis

41. Do not seek the because—in love there is no because, no reason, no explanation, no solutions.

— Anais Nin

40. You know when you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

— Dr. Seuss

39. Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.

— Lucille Ball

38. ‘Cause your love got the best of me, and baby you’re making a fool of me. You got me sprung and i don’t care who sees, ’cause baby you got me so crazy.

— Beyonce, “Crazy in Love”

37. When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.

— Nora Ephron, “When Harry Met Sally”

36. The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.

— Helen Keller

35. Love liberates. It doesn’t bind.

— Maya Angelou

34. I believe there are some things in life you can’t deny or rationalize, and [love] is one of them.

— Cate Blanchett

33. The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.

— Audrey Hepburn

32. Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.

— Zora Neale Hurston

31. Once the realization is accepted that even between the closest human beings infinite distances continue, a wonderful living side by side can grow, if they succeed in loving the distance between them which

makes it possible for each to see the other whole against the sky.

— Rainer Maria Rilke

30. Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.

— Robert Frost

29. You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.”

— Julia Roberts

28. The giving of love is an education in itself.

— Eleanor Roosevelt

27. Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.

— Antoine de Saint-Exupery

26. You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back.

— Barbara de Angelis

25. For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.

— Carl Sagan

24. Love is unpredictable and it’s frustrating and it’s tragic and it’s beautiful. And even though there’s no way to feel like I’m an expert at it, it’s worth writing songs about—more than anything else I’ve ever experienced in my life.

— Taylor Swift

23. If you wish to be loved, show more of your faults than your virtues.

— Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton

22. Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold.

— Zelda Fitzgerald



21. You can’t put a price tag on love, but you can on all its accessories.

— Melanie Clark

20. It’s useless to hold a person to anything he says while he’s in love, drunk, or running for office.

— Shirley MacLaine

19. If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.

— Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore

18. Love is being stupid together.

— Paul Valery

17. Love consists in this, that two solitudes protect and touch and greet each other.

— Rainer Maria Rilke

16. Love is an act of endless forgiveness, a tender look which becomes a habit.

— Peter Ustinov

15. When we are in love we seem to ourselves quite different from what we

were before.

— Blaise Pascal

14. Love is suffering. One side always loves more.

— Catherine Deneuve

13. I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they’re right, you believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.

― Marilyn Monroe (maybe)

12. Love is a sacred reserve of energy; it is like the blood of spiritual evolution.

— Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

11. Happiness isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you got.

— Garth Brooks

10. To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.

— David Viscott

9. Accustom yourself continually to make many acts of love, for they enkindle and melt the soul.

— Saint Teresa of Avila

8. Love is a mutual self-giving which ends in self-recovery.

— Fulton J. Sheen

7. It is easier to love humanity as a whole than to love one’s neighbor.

— Eric Hoffer

6. Love is like a faucet, it turns off and on.

— Billie Holiday

5. Soul mate: two little words, one big concept. A belief that someone, somewhere, is holding the key to your heart.

— Carrie Bradshaw, “Sex and the City”

4. Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love.

— Albert Einstein

3. Love is the extremely difficult realization that something other than oneself is real.

— Iris Murdoch

2. Happiness is the china shop, love is the bull.

— H.L. Mencken

1. If you love somebody, let them go, for if they return, they were always yours. And if they don’t, they never were.

— Khalil Gibran

Originally published February 2016. Updated April 2017.