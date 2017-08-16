Lourdes Leon Is the Spitting Image of Madonna in This Uncanny Photo

There’s only one thing we love more than celebrity offspring: How much they look like their A-list parents. We saw it with Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, and recently, Yolanda Foster and Gigi Hadid. Next celebrity mother-daughter duo to blow our minds? Madonna and her 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Like the Gerbers and Haids, Lourdes—whose father is actor Carlos Leon—is leveraging her A-list offspring status into a burgeoning modeling career. So far, she’s nabbed a fragrance campaign with Stella McCartney. Now, she’s shifting her attention to a new campaign with New York-based retailer MadeMe and its collaboration with ’90s streetwear brand, X-girl.

And while Lourdes looks like the coolest kid around in the campaign’s shots, as she posed in vintage-looking sweaters and in supermarket aisles, what really caught our eye was how much she looked like a twentysomething, raven-haired Madonna. Though Lourdes’s locks are several shades darker than the Queen of Pop’s current bleach blonde, the two still share several similarities, such as their pouty lips and doe-like eyes.

Because seeing is believing, we rounded up a few shots from the campaign below. Now, time to wait to see if Lourdes has her mom’s pipes too.