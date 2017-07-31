Lingerie and Loungewear to Wear When It’s Too Hot to Go Outside

We know, we know: The best parts of summer are supposed to be outdoors—trips to the beach, picnics in the park, dawdling at a sidewalk table all afternoon with a bottle of rosé in front of you. But honestly, when it’s 100 degrees outside and so humid the air is practically dripping, sometimes all we want to do is stay indoors with the A/C on high and a few friends to keep us company.
If that sounds like your idea of bliss, too, then you can probably appreciate the importance of a solid collection of loungewear. One of the less-discussed lessons Marie Kondo espoused in The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up is that bumming around in clothing that’s not explicitly made for doing so and actually maybe makes you feel kinda depressed (see: your stained once-favorite white T-shirt you can’t bring yourself to throw out) drastically reduces the quality of your leisure time. On the other hand, having a drawer of pretty, happy-making indoor clothing to wear on the days you don’t leave the house can make maximize your enjoyment. In the winter, this is easy enough—just cozy up in a fleece hoodie and some cashmere sweats—but in August, when all you want to wear is nothing at all? A little less obvious.
Below, see our take on the perfect indoor wardrobe for the summer months, from pretty lace bralette sets to comfy, do-nothing shorts—all perfectly acceptable to wear with close company.
Photographer: Tory Rust
Hair: Jasmine Santiago, Hair Rules
Makeup: Amanda Wilson
Styling: Hilary George-Parkin and Lauren Caruso
Models: Maria Diaz @ MSA Models, Yaris Cedano @ Marilyn, Alexa Rae @ Wilhelmina, Scott Camran @ Major
Location: Hotel Indigo LES
Who needs real clothes when you have a bed this comfy and lingerie this cute?
On Maria: Bella Underwire Bra, $67; at Lonely, Bella High-Waist Brief, $48; at Lonely, model's own jewelry
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Feather Weight Rib Lace Trimmed Sleep Shorts, $48; at Only Hearts
Loneyly Bonnie Underwire Bra, $82.65; at Lonely.
Love means never having to change out of your PJs.
On Yaris: Eberjey Confetti PJ Set, $138; at Shopbop
On Scott: Calvin Klein Underwear Cotton Classic Crew-Neck T-Shirt, $39.50 for three; at East Dane, Boxer Brief, $20; at MeUndies
Blanket: Wavy Grid Throw, $149; at Aelfie
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Striped Lullaby Pajama Tank Top, $39.50; at Madewell, and Shorts, $29.50; at Madewell
Liberty Romper, $35 (was $68); at Blush
Bella Printed Short-Sleeve Top & Short Pajama Set, $118; at Cosabella
Stay-in-bed-uniform: comfy shorts and a cute bra.
On Alexa: Sunnie Demi Coverage Lightly Lined Bra, $30 (was $45); at Aerie, Claudia Short, $58 for set; at Bluebella
On Maria: Lena Softcup Bra, $59; at Lonely, Lena High-Waist Brief, $41; at Lonely, Hot Hot Hot Short, $12.50 (was $25); at Aerie, model's own jewelry
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Tomgirl Triangle Bralette, $15 (was $25); at Aerie
Melon Organic Cotton Triangle Bra, $48, and Bikini, $28; at Brook There
Keep things casual in cotton and silk.
On Alexa: Sunnie Demi Coverage Lightly Lined Bra, $30 (was $45); at Aerie, Claudia Shirt and Short, $58 for set; at Bluebella
On Maria: Mynx Low Arm Tank, $55; at Negative Underwear, Lena Softcup Bra, $59; at Lonely, Lena Brief, $41; at Lonely, Hot Hot Hot Short, $12.50 (was $25); at Aerie, model's own jewelry
On Scott: The Cotton V, $15; at Everlane, The Coach Boxer Briefs, $35 for set; at Related Garments
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Ganni Kershaw Bra, $70; at Ganni
Organic by John Patrick Bias Long Slip, $189; at The Dreslyn
Three J NYC Brigette Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Pajama Set, $180; at Net-a-Porter
Kerin Cami Bare Silk, $254; at Araks
What, your bed doesn't make you this happy?
On Maria: Mynx Long-Sleeve Tee, $75; at Negative Underwear, Winona Underwire Bra, $37 (was $73); at Lonely; Sieve Brief, $35; at Negative Underwear, model's own jewelry
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
The Deep V Bodysuit, $45; at Lively
Cacique Intimates Cotton Lounge Bra with Striped Band, $44.50-54.50; at Lane Bryant
Wilfred Free Naidoo Bodysuit, $50; at Aritzia
Keep some cozy socks on hand in case you overdo it on the A/C.
On Maria: Women Short Socks, $4; at Uniqlo
On Scott: Dress Socks, $35 for set; at Related Garments
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Iris Culotte/Hipster, $20; at Miel