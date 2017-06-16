Lorde Opens Up About Getting Body-Shamed for Her Eyes

With a killer stage presence and a unique style, Lorde is an emblem for being yourself—but even the 20-year-old has her insecurities.

In a recent interview with NME, the “Green Light” singer—whose new album, “Melodrama,” dropped today—opened up about when she was body-shamed early on in her career. While releasing a smash hit like “Royals” is probably the dream of any singer, Lorde quickly found darkness in such an exciting time after Internet trolls began criticizing her appearance, particularly her eyes.

“I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to Number One, and they were like, ‘Fuck her, she’s got really far-apart eyes,'” she said. “I remember being like, ‘Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?’ Just weird shit like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself.”

While Lorde was able to get over the body-shaming, she admitted that the remarks changed the way she viewed her appearance.

“It rocked my foundations and could have fucked me, you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been.”

Because the body-shaming occurred at the same time her first single, “Royals,” was breaking out, the experience also warped her view on fame—something she’s still trying to feel comfortable with.

“When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since ‘Royals’ was really big. Which is totally cool for me,” she said. “I suck at being famous. And that’s fine.”

Internet bullies are bad enough, but to deal with thousands of them on the reg has got to be difficult. Cheers to Lorde for tuning out the Internet trolls.