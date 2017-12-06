StyleCaster
101 Ways to Look Hot When it’s Cold

101 Ways to Look Hot When it’s Cold

101 Ways to Look Hot When It's Cold
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

As the temperatures continue to drop, we can’t help but want to bundle up in knits, puffer jackets and boots all day, every day; but this so-called fashion drought period (better known as winter) can also sometimes trigger a fashion slump where we layer on versions of the same neutral sweater and black coat, day after day. But there’s hope. Since 2017 has been a year of new fashion risks, comebacks, and a plethora of faux fur, metallics, and sequins.

MORE: 20 Pairs of Stylish Shoes to Wear When It’s Raining

So, just because it’s bare and cold outside, doesn’t mean your outfit has to be just as bland as the weather. Since you’re already layering up, make your coat a statement piece. Sick of wearing jeans or leggings? Rotate in a pair of sequin track pants or velvet trousers. Don’t even get us started on fun winter accessories—beanies, faux-fur lined shoes, and endless cozy scarf options make it a cinch to load up on chic details. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it: Make winter your peak fashion season, instead of your style rut.

MORE: 75 Stunning Holiday Party Dresses That Will Steal the Show

Don’t believe it’s possible to look hot when it’s frigid out? To prove it, we dug up 101—yes, you read that right—ways to show you how to look fabulous this winter season, including dozens of gorgeous looks and chic finds to treat yourself to. Why not be that (figurative and literal) bright statement coat in a sea of black puffers this winter?

Metallic Moment
Metallic Moment
Photo: Getty Images
Pop of Neon
Pop of Neon
Photo: Getty Images
The Leslie Jacket
The Leslie Jacket

Jacket, $1,898; at Rebecca Minkoff

Winter White
Winter White
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Combo
Statement Combo
Photo: Getty Images
Shiny Sherpa
Shiny Sherpa

Biker Jacket, $248; at Gap

Team Tiger
Team Tiger
Photo: Getty Images
Power Green
Power Green
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Faux Fur Stole
Floral Faux Fur Stole

Stole, $89.50; at Ann Taylor

Neutral Furs
Neutral Furs
Photo: Getty Images
Touch of Red
Touch of Red
Photo: Getty Images
Sequins Track Pants
Sequins Track Pants

Pants, $276; at Milly

Statement Coat
Statement Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Yellow Shoulders
Yellow Shoulders
Photo: Getty Images
These Boots are for Walking
These Boots are for Walking

Off-White boots, $2,105; at Net-a-Porter

White After Labor Day
White After Labor Day
Photo: Getty Images
Belted
Belted
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty Plaid
Pretty Plaid
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet Pull Through Scarf
Velvet Pull Through Scarf

Scarf, $44.50; at Loft

Black & White Prints
Black & White Prints
Photo: Getty Images
Fringe Effect
Fringe Effect
Photo: Getty Images
Mitten Puffer
Mitten Puffer

Puffer, $127; at ASOS

The White Wonder
The White Wonder
Photo: Getty Images
Metallic Layers
Metallic Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Cheetah Flares
Cheetah Flares

Pants, $415; at Frame

Maroon meets Navy
Maroon meets Navy
Photo: Getty Images
Casual Blues
Casual Blues
Photo: Getty Images
Textures Play
Textures Play
Photo: Getty Images
Coral Crew
Coral Crew
Photo: Getty Images
Aztec Prints
Aztec Prints
Photo: Getty Images
Shearling Mules
Shearling Mules

Mules, $795; at Brother Vellies

The Leather Mini
The Leather Mini
Photo: Getty Images
Print Mix
Print Mix
Photo: Getty Images
The Rainbow Beanie
The Rainbow Beanie

Mischa Lampert beanie, $300; at Shopbop

Nude Neutrals
Nude Neutrals
Photo: Getty Images
Rusted
Rusted
Photo: Getty Images
Powder Blue
Powder Blue

Coat, $3,450; at Miu Miu

Yellow Mellow
Yellow Mellow
Photo: Getty Images
Teddy Time
Teddy Time
Photo: Getty Images
Pom Pom Scarf
Pom Pom Scarf

Scarf, $18 (was $22.99); at Old Navy

Radical Red
Radical Red
Photo: Getty Images
Primary Pride
Primary Pride
Photo: Getty Images
Checkered Cape
Checkered Cape

Cape, $75; at J.Crew

Leopard Lady
Leopard Lady
Photo: Getty Images
The White Maxi
The White Maxi
Photo: Getty Images
Pearl Girl
Pearl Girl

Earmuffs, $78; at Kate Spade

Designer Denim
Designer Denim
Photo: Getty Images
Utilitarian Green
Utilitarian Green
Photo: Getty Images
Dusty Pink Darling
Dusty Pink Darling

Coat, $86; at Lulu's

Layered Layers
Layered Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Check 'Em
Check 'Em
Photo: Getty Images
Adjustable Rain Boots
Adjustable Rain Boots

Boots, $97 (was $150); at Hunter

Quilted Cutie
Quilted Cutie
Photo: Getty Images
Long Layers
Long Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet Bomber
Velvet Bomber

Bomber, $59; at Joe Fresh

Tiered Prints
Tiered Prints
Photo: Getty Images
Multi-Colored Coat
Multi-Colored Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet Trousers
Velvet Trousers

L'Autre Pants, $293 (was $366); at Farfetch

Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket
Photo: Getty Images
The Statement Coat
The Statement Coat
Photo: Getty Images
The New OTK Boots
The New OTK Boots

Boots, $160.90; at Dolce Vita

Buttoned Up
Buttoned Up
Photo: Getty Images
Shawl Doll
Shawl Doll
Photo: Getty Images
Collegiate Jacket
Collegiate Jacket

Jacket, $593.30 (was $698); at Ralph Lauren

Beret Babe
Beret Babe
Photo: Getty Images
Hint of Print
Hint of Print
Photo: Getty Images
Sequin Sweater
Sequin Sweater

Sweater, $449.99 (was $690); at Tommy Hilfiger

Red Hot
Red Hot
Photo: Getty Images
Striped Suit
Striped Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Mid Boots
Mid Boots

Boots, $149.90 (was $230); at Sorel

Metallic Boots
Metallic Boots
Photo: Getty Images
Wrap Around Scarf
Wrap Around Scarf
Photo: Getty Images
Changeable Pom Beanie
Changeable Pom Beanie

Beanie, $39; at Echo Design

Floral Sleeves
Floral Sleeves
Photo: Getty Images
The Velvet Coat
The Velvet Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Metallic Vest
Metallic Vest

Jetset vest, $245; at Bandier

The Vintage Furs
The Vintage Furs
Photo: Getty Images
Cropped Trousers
Cropped Trousers
Photo: Getty Images
Manicured Gloves
Manicured Gloves

Agnelle Gloves, $155; at Shopbop

Winter Overalls
Winter Overalls
Photo: Getty Images
Mustard Colored Muse
Mustard Colored Muse
Photo: Getty Images
Color Block Coat
Color Block Coat

Coat, $395; at Eight Dreams

Winter Denim
Winter Denim
Photo: Getty Images
The Trendy Parka
The Trendy Parka
Photo: Getty Images
Boots with the Fur
Boots with the Fur

Boots, $1,250; at Fendi

Pop of Yellow
Pop of Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Blues Babe
Blues Babe
Photo: Getty Images
Shearling Crop
Shearling Crop
Photo: Getty Images
Belted Plaid
Belted Plaid

Coat, $139; at ModCloth

The 'It' Coat
The 'It' Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Faux Fur Trapper
Faux Fur Trapper

Trapper hat, $24.46 (was $34.95); at American Eagle

Weekend Red
Weekend Red
Photo: Getty Images
Prints on Prints
Prints on Prints
Photo: Getty Images
Romantic Fabrics
Romantic Fabrics
Photo: Getty Images
Rainbow Striped
Rainbow Striped

Sweater, $74.90; at Eloquii

Lady in Lightning
Lady in Lightning

Sweater, $315; at Autumn Cashmere

Cape of Dreams
Cape of Dreams
Photo: Getty Images
Red Attack
Red Attack
Photo: Getty Images
Rainbow Scarf
Rainbow Scarf
Photo: Getty Images
Touch of Grey
Touch of Grey
Photo: Getty Images
Ankle Poms
Ankle Poms
Photo: Getty Images

