22 Must-Have Long Sleeve Dresses to Shop Now

22 Must-Have Long Sleeve Dresses to Shop Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

If you’re not into the idea of wearing bulky layers just to keep warm in cold weather, consider opting for a long sleeve dress. Paired with tights, leggings, or high socks, long sleeve dresses can keep you cozy while looking stylish AF. What could be better than that?

Popular contemporary retailers are carrying long sleeve dresses that can be appropriately styled for every occasion, from a typical day at work to a night out. Shop some of our must-have long sleeve dresses now, ahead.

Grey Choker Sweater Dress, $38; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Falling Stars Mini Dress, $169; at Free People

Romie Check Ruched Sleeve Dress, $114; at Pixie Market

Olive Ruffled Bottom Long Sleeve Dress, $32; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Foil Floral Plunge Wrap Dress, $100; at Topshop

Lost + Wander Olivia Bell Sleeve Dress, $80; at Nordstrom

Blazin Black Long Sleeve Dress, $75; at Lulus

Honey Mini Dress, $108; at Free People

LUSH Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt Dress, $55; at Nordstrom

Grey Tie-Waist Dress, $39; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Beatrice Red Smocked Dress, $126; at Pixie Market

Skylar Mini Dress, $169; at Free People

Burgundy Lace Up Sweater Dress, $38; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Rexford Burgundy Plaid Bell Sleeve Dress, $75; at Lulus

Counting Stars Mini Dress, $168; at Free People

Free People Wanderlust Dress, $228; at Nordstrom

UO Off-The-Shoulder Floral Lace Midi Dress, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Take a Breath Black Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress, $80; at Lulus

Soft & Sexy Cutout Waist Dress, $30; at American Eagle

Striped Tie-Waist Shirt Dress, $35; at Forever 21

Striped Bias Midi Skater Dress, $95; at Topshop

Lace-Up Sweater Dress, $65; at Nordstrom

