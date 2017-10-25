20 Long Sleeve Crop Tops That Let You Show a Little Skin During Fall

You might associate crop tops with warm weather, but that’s the fun of wearing one when it’s cooler—it’s totally unexpected, and very sexy. Throw on one of these long sleeve ones under a scarf or jacket and you’ll be warm and cozy, but then strip it off once you get where you’re going and you have a completely different look.

Brands like Lulus, Urban Outfitters, and so many others currently carry long sleeve crop tops that pair perfectly with your go-to high-waisted jeans or denim skirt, making any outfit a bit edgier while still staying classy, of course. Click through the slideshow to shop some of the ones on our wish list.