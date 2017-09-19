StyleCaster
The Best Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2018






New York Fashion Week has wrapped, and London Fashion Week Spring 2018 is well underway. We’ve been closely following along to catch our favorite designers, but most of all, the most inspiring street style moments, of which there are plenty.

MORE: Top 10 Trends From New York Fashion Week Spring 2018

So far, we’ve seen plenty of statement leather boots, bold mixed prints, office-chic blazers and some ultra-creative layering, all of which we’ll definitely be pinning and bookmarking so we can emulate the looks ourselves.

Click through the gallery below to see all the best looks, and check back throughout the week—we’ll be updating as new photos roll in.


Off-The-Shoulder


The Cool Girl


Gals in Green


Baby Blues


Kiss This


Corset Things


Trench with the Fur


Print Mixin'


All in the Details


Lady in Red


The New Office Tee


Micro Fashion


Light Layering


Cozy Up


The Accent Boot


Statement Sweater


All Tied Up


The New Fall Jacket


Zipped


Ladies in Leopard


Power Sleeves


Long Layers


The Raincoat


A Touch of Feminine


Street Chic


These Boots Were Made for Walking


The Answer Is, Sheer


Two Is Better Than One


No Pants, No Problem


Pretty in Pink


Checked


Statement Coats


The Bronze Medal


Models Off-Duty


Oversized Blazers


Fringe Alert


Athleisure Ready


80's Queen


Patchwork Ready


The Little Waist Belt


The Updated Denim


Bird Watcher


Cargo Pant Connoisseur


The Thigh-High Boots


Work It Out


The Purple Paisley Coat


The Pink Fannypack


Team Neutral


The Silver Lining


Lace Details


Casual & Comfy


The Orange Pants


The Pink Puffer


