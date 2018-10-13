Logomania Is Here—Embrace It

There’s nothing better than finally reaching the brink of autumn after a long, hot summer of drowning in suffocating silk blouses on the way to work. But there is something better than those horrible, sweaty silk blouses, and it comes in the form of fall fashion.
As we approach mid-October, we also approach optimal wardrobe weather. The air is crisp and clean, you can wear turtlenecks without literally dying, and the pumpkin spice latte in your hand makes you feel like Thanksgiving came early.
The perfect accessory to complement your fresh, vibrant autumn mood? A killer outfit, featuring a fresh, vibrant trend: logomania.
Logomania is the extreme exhibition of brand names and logos in an outfit. It’s pretty easy to remember once you understand the structure of the word. Logo, we get. But in case you need a refresher from middle school English class, mania means excessive enthusiasm or infatuation.
So whether you’re covered in Chanel’s iconic double-C emblem or you’re sporting a giant Tommy Hilfiger flag on your crewneck, you’re doing it right.
The trend might sound a tad intimidating—or maybe even farfetched. But the truth is, you’ve probably already got a few items in your closet that fit the bill. And even if you don’t, logomania pieces are easy to come by these days (they’re literally everywhere)—and figuring out how to wear them is just as simple.
Scroll down to see some street style inspo from our favorite fashion bloggers, models, celebs and street style icons. Once you’ve nailed down your fave look, shop it straight from the slideshow.
Pack Your Bags
Bags are a great choice if you're hesitant to put your fave brand on full blast in your wardrobe. Consider it beginner-level logomania. Luckily, bags are one of the most common accessories you can find in a logoed-out print.
Photo:
Christian Vierig for Entertainment/Getty Images.
You know when people get their bags customized with their own names? You're basically just doing that—but with someone else's name.
Photo:
Jeremy Moeller for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Logomania level two: Chanel bag inside a Chanel bag.
Photo:
Timur Emek for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Hobo chic is the new chic.
Flow Hobo monogram handbag, $1,820 at Louis Vuitton
Photo:
Louis Vuitton.
Made for Walking
OK, so these clearly aren't made for walking. But they're totally sleek, and a little logomania action gives them just the right amount of edge.
Photo:
Timur Emek for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Honestly, these don't look super comfortable either, but who TF cares? They're perfect. Plus, the brown-on-brown effect makes the whole look a little more subtle. (Not that subtle is really the point of this trend, but still.) Logomania level three?
Photo:
Jeremy Moeller for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Made for Walking
Sock boots are in, and so is logomania. We see no downside.
Multicolor fabric ankle boots, $990 at Fendi
Photo:
Fendi.
Pop of Color
Nothing screams logomania like a bright red sweater with "Balenciaga" emblazoned across the front.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Pop of Color
She. Is. Fierce.
Jacquard Logo crewneck, $1,090 at Balenciaga
Photo:
Balenciaga.
Initial Here
Initials are another common form of logomania. Like, you know we're talking about Dolce & Gabbana here, but we're not screaming it at you. The color contrast is cute, too.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Initial Here
Femme and flirty.
DG Girls shoulder bag in velvet, $1,695 at Dolce & Gabbana
Photo:
Dolce & Gabbana.
#Twinning
Match with your boo and send us pics. Because this is simply shamazing.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia for Entertainment/Getty Images.
(It comes in men's too.)
Logo denim jacket, $1,295 at Balenciaga
Photo:
Balenciaga.
All Fun and Games
Get playful with it! Logomania is less about showing off a brand name for ~status~, and way more about showcasing the designer of the label's unique personal style. This is a fun way to get it done.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Whimsical and chic at the same time—it's a win/win.
Gucci rose-print bomber jacket with Guccification applique, $3,400 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Not a Hair Out of Place
When in doubt, wear a jewel-encrusted barrette that says "GUCCI". Highly visible, yet complementary to a balanced outfit.
Photo:
Christian Vierigfor Entertainment/Getty Images.
You're not warm—you're hawt.
D&G Intarsia wool-blend headband, $95 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Skrt Skrt
It's way easier to find logomania tops than logomania bottoms, so when you find a good one, you'd better flaunt it.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia for Entertainment/Getty Images.
We simply love her.
Mini skirt with trunks print, $1,730 at Louis Vuitton
Photo:
Louis Vuitton.
Belt It Out
Belts are another super common form of logomania, and they're trending so hard right now. Lucky for you, they come in almost all your favorite recognizable brands.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Who knew you could wear a seatbelt in public? And who knew it could look this good?
Yellow mini industrial belt, $136 at Off-White
Photo:
Off-White.
All That Glitters
If it's not sparkly, did you even wear it? (A closer look at this coat reveals the classic Gucci pattern—in sparkle form.)
Photo:
Edward Berthelot for Entertainment/Getty Images.
We're blinded—thank goodness.
GG sequins bomber jacket, $8,700 at Gucci
Photo:
Gucci.
(Under)state of Mind
If you want to test out logomania, but you want to go super-casual, pick one understated item to get the job done. We hate to see this tee go, but we love to watch it leave.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot for Entertainment/Getty Images.
This kind of tee could legit be worn anywhere. NYFW? Check. Brunch? Check. Gym? Well, don't ruin her like that, but you get the point.
Photo:
Christian Vierig for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Simple, refined and very Balenciaga.
BB Balenciaga T-shirt, $450 at Balenciaga
Photo:
Balenciaga.
The Whole Nine Yards
This is logomania level 1,000—and the type of look that started this trend in the first place. It's 2018—don't be afraid to logo down from head to toe.
Photo:
Christian Vierig for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Fendi has been a key label in perpetuating the logomania trend. This season's collection is decked out in Fs.
Photo:
Christian Vierig for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Make your whole ensemble count by incorporating not just the brand logo, but also its full name—just in case people forgot.
Photo:
Timur Emek for Entertainment/Getty Images.
You'll get up-downs for days—in a good way.
Multicolor fabric dress, $1,290 at Fendi
Photo:
Fendi.