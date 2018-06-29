StyleCaster
The Linen Jumpsuit Is the Secret to Comfy-Cute Style This Summer

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

I bought my first-ever jumpsuit last summer. It was a printed linen number, on sale at Anthropologie for a mere $30. (And like any avid Anthro shopper will tell you, when something at that store is on sale for $30, you buy it.)

After wearing that jumpsuit a few times, I decided to invest in another—and then another. As it turns out, buying one linen jumpsuit is a slippery slope to buying a whole bunch of linen jumpsuits. But I can’t say I’m mad about it: The linen jumpsuit is the secret to effortlessly chic summer style—plus, jumpsuits are comfy as hell.

MORE: The Street-Style Guide to Summer Jumpsuits

Unsurprisingly, I’m not the only one who appreciates the magic of a linen jumpsuit. According to our friends at Pinterest, social media users are pinning linen jumpsuits 53 percent more frequently right now than they were this time last year.

That’s not a massive jump, but it is a significant one, and I hope linen jumpsuits keep trending upward year over year. If it were up to me, this incredibly fashionable-yet-practical piece of clothing would never go out of style.

MORE: What to Wear to Work When It’s Hot AF Outside

So if you haven’t stocked up on linen jumpsuits yet, what are you waiting for? We’re approaching the hottest, most humid summer months—months where all you’ll want to do is lounge around is your comfiest, breeziest clothing. Why not opt for a super soft, super lightweight piece of clothing that doesn’t even require a matching top or bottom? Seriously, don’t you want to be able to throw something on, walk out the door, and call it a day?

Here, 19 of our favorite linen jumpsuits you can buy this summer. Whether you’re looking for something bold or subtle, feminine or edgy, fashion-forward or totally laidback, you’re sure to find it in our slideshow. Happy shopping.

1 of 19
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Ulla Johnson Iggy Jumpsuit, $390
Ulla Johnson Iggy Jumpsuit, $390

There's no way you'll get too hot in this breezy blush jumpsuit.

Ulla Johnson Iggy Jumpsuit, $390 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Stripe Jumpsuit, $75
Stripe Jumpsuit, $75

A shapeless jumpsuit in a subtle, pin-stripe black? Yes, please.

Stripe Jumpsuit, $75 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Plunging Linen Jumpsuit, $69
Plunging Linen Jumpsuit, $69

A jumpsuit you can throw on during the day and dress up for a night out.

Plunging Linen Jumpsuit, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | BP. Linen Blend Tie Front Crop Jumpsuit, $59
BP. Linen Blend Tie Front Crop Jumpsuit, $59

This off-white jumpsuit would look just as good at the office as it would on your next vacation.

BP. Linen Blend Tie Front Crop Jumpsuit, $59 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Sea Callie Jumpsuit, $445
Sea Callie Jumpsuit, $445

For the shopper looking to stand out in their no-fuss ensemble.

Sea Callie Jumpsuit, $445 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Straight-Neck Linen Button-Down Jumpsuit, $79
Straight-Neck Linen Button-Down Jumpsuit, $79

If you're not sold on the solid black, you can snag this jumpsuit in red, navy gingham, or a baby blue pin-stripe print.

Straight-Neck Linen Button-Down Jumpsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | LOST INK Frill Shoulder Stripe Jumpsuit, $78
LOST INK Frill Shoulder Stripe Jumpsuit, $78

Wear this to any summer wedding—or your next Easter brunch.

LOST INK Frill Shoulder Stripe Jumpsuit, $78 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Peillon Apron Jumpsuit, $148
Peillon Apron Jumpsuit, $148

This cerulean jumpsuit is as vibrant in person as it looks online.

Peillon Apron Jumpsuit, $148 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | On The Line Jumpsuit, $98
On The Line Jumpsuit, $98

This gauzy jumpsuit looks like it belongs on the beach.

On The Line Jumpsuit, $98 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Warehouse Linen Culotte Jumpsuit, $94
Warehouse Linen Culotte Jumpsuit, $94

This yellow basic is practically asking to be worn with your favorite statement necklace or neck scarf.

Warehouse Linen Culotte Jumpsuit, $94 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Gingham Tea Jumpsuit, $48
Gingham Tea Jumpsuit, $48

Your go-to comfy-cute barbecue look.

Gingham Tea Jumpsuit, $48 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Everything You Need One-Piece, $108
Everything You Need One-Piece, $108

A classy white jumpsuit with a ragged edge.

Everything You Need One-Piece, $108 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Rachel Pally Linen Leon Jumpsuit, $238
Rachel Pally Linen Leon Jumpsuit, $238

The tie-front jumpsuit is the look of the season.

Rachel Pally Linen Leon Jumpsuit, $238 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Morrow Printed Jumpsuit, $208
Morrow Printed Jumpsuit, $208

Consider me obsessed with any and all printed jumpsuits.

Morrow Printed Jumpsuit, $208 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Embroidered Jumpsuit, $56
Embroidered Jumpsuit, $56

I'm pretty sure you could wear this jumpsuit with anything—bold jewelry, a printed scarf, a denim jacket, anything.

Embroidered Jumpsuit, $56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | First Monday Sleeveless V-Neck Jumpsuit, $53
First Monday Sleeveless V-Neck Jumpsuit, $53

This jumpsuit looks more comfortable than some of my pajamas.

First Monday Sleeveless V-Neck Jumpsuit, $53 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Faithfull Cropped Linen Jumpsuit, $209
Faithfull Cropped Linen Jumpsuit, $209

Throw on this jumpsuit with your favorite pair of white sneakers for an effortlessly put-together look.

Faithfull Cropped Linen Jumpsuit, $209 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | Mokoro One-Piece, $128
Mokoro One-Piece, $128

An olive overall that can stand on its own. (So you don't have to worry about exerting any effort finding the perfect undershirt.)

Mokoro One-Piece, $128 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | 19 Linen Jumpsuits to Shop this Summer | PAPER London Beach Boy Jumpsuit, $670
PAPER London Beach Boy Jumpsuit, $670

This pastel jumpsuit looks like it fell off a runway—and I'm kind of into it.

PAPER London Beach Boy Jumpsuit, $670 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

