Presenting Lindsay Lohan Wearing No Makeup, Fresh from a Dip in the Sea

Ah, Lindsay Lohan, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love thee to the depth and breadth and height our souls can reach, when feeling out of sight for the ends of being and ideal grace. We love thee to the level of every day’s most quiet need, by sun and candlelight, especially when you’re not wearing a stitch of makeup, basking in the glow of the Abu Dhabi sun with wet hair, seemingly fresh from a dip in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Hey, LiLo.

This hard news comes on the tail of some actual hard news, which is that Lohan is trying to start up a new reality show à la Punk’d. It’s called The Anti-Social Network, and it’s being shopped around to networks, EW reports. Nothing’s definite yet—after all, this is La Lohan we’re talking about here—but if she pulls it off, she’ll be taking the reins of various contestants’ social media for a day, daring them to do embarrassing stuff for all the world to see in order to earn prizes. “I’m back, bitches,” Lohan proclaimed in a promo.

Sounds like something Lohan could really sink her teeth into. Please, gods of television, let some network pick this up.