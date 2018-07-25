Lindsay Lohan Cast a Paris Hilton Look-Alike in Her New Commercial

Will Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton’s drama ever die down? Apparently not. Two weeks after Hilton called Lohan a “pathological liar” in an Instagram comment, Lohan is throwing her own shade. Over the weekend, the 32-year-old actress shared the latest advertisement for her Greece-based beach club, Lohan Beach House Rhodes, featuring a pool, a palm tree, a glass of bubbly champagne and….a Paris Hilton look-alike.

Fans went wild after Lohan shared the picture on her beach club’s official Instagram, with many believing that the model—a blonde woman with oversized sunglasses and a je ne sais quoi air—was Hilton’s doppelgänger and was purposely cast to get back at the actress’s longtime frenemy. “Always gorgeous @parishilton,” one fan commented. Another added, “@lindsaylohan is @parishilton???????”

Lohan’s advertisement follows a recent comment Hilton left on a fan’s Instagram video of Lohan accusing Hilton of assaulting her in the ’00s. #PathologicalLiar,” Hilton commented, along with a laughing-face emoji.

Now, it’s unclear if Lohan’s Hilton look-alike was actually meant as shade or if it was a coincidence. Until Lohan gives us confirmation herself (which she’ll never do), we can’t know for sure. But what we are confident about is that these two are still carrying a lot of weight from their twentysomething socialite days. Will they ever become friends again? We’re not sure. But we sure do enjoy watching the drama.