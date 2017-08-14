Lily-Rose Depp Ditches Blonde for Ombre Red Hair

We don’t know what it is, but there’s just something about celebrity offspring that makes us obsessed with them and their hair changes. (See our infatuation with Kaia Gerber‘s and Hailey Baldwin‘s new lobs.) So when we caught wind that Lily-Rose Depp (a.k.a. the 18-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp) swapped dirty blonde hair for blood-red locks, we knew we had to investigate.

On Saturday, the teenager shared an Instagram of herself sporting stick-straight ombre red hair, with black roots fading into a lighter red. “Don’t try me👼🏼,” she captioned the photo.

But before you get too excited that Depp is a redhead, we have to break the bad news. Judging from the mannequin heads in the background and the obvious hair net, Depp’s red hair was clearly a wig. (On the bright side, at least we know she can rock it as a ginger.)

The up-and-coming model and actress showed off another wig look on Sunday when she ditched her blonde again for jet black waves. In the picture, Depp can be seen sporting red lipstick and a retro wavy black wig, while serving major supermodel face.

Though Depp didn’t abandon her blonde hair permanently, at least we got to see her sport two completely different looks. If we learned anything here, it’s that the teen can pull off any transformation—clearly, just like her dad.