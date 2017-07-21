Lily Collins Calls Out Sizing Standards in the Fashion Industry

Since the premiere of her Netflix film “To the Bone” last week, Lily Collins has been making rounds promoting body positivity. It makes sense, considering the film follows the harrowing journey of a 20-year-old woman battling anorexia—a struggle Collins has also been vocal about facing herself.

And while the 28-year-old actress doesn’t take credit for starting the conversation about eating disorders, she does think films like hers are amplifying the discussion. One thing Collins believes deserves more attention (and criticism) is the fashion industry’s often unrealistic sizing standards.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Collins called out the American fashion industry for promoting unhealthy sizes among young models who are still maturing. She compared the standards to regulations in France, which require models to have a body mass index of at least 18 and a doctor’s note in order to walk the runway.

“But then you do watch fashion shows and you do see extremely small girls walking down the runway, and a lot of them are really young and haven’t become women yet,” she said. “It’s like their body shape hasn’t changed. Some girls look like they’re about to pass out. I think there’s still a conversation to be had there about runway sizes.”

Along with fashion, Collins also criticized the entertainment industry for glamorizing her weight loss for “To the Bone,” in which she dropped pounds to play an anorexia patient. “I hate that because you just don’t know if someone is struggling. I was a victim of that when I was losing the weight for this movie,” she said. “I was photographed looking a certain way, and all of a sudden it was like plastered everywhere, and I wasn’t allowed to talk about the movie yet.”

As for how she hopes societal weight standards can change, Collins thinks public media forums have an important opportunity to shine a light on diseases like anorexia and body dysmorphia. “I don’t think we are starting the conversation,” she said. “But we are making it louder, which is very important.”