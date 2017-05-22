StyleCaster
Share

Lily Collins With Curly Hair and Bangs at Cannes Is Everything

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lily Collins With Curly Hair and Bangs at Cannes Is Everything

Lauren Caruso
by
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Lily Collins with curly hair is everything. [Teen Vogue]

The Fyre Festival is now under FBI investigation for fraud. [The Cut]

Ruby Rose doesn’t want to be in the middle of the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry feud. [Refinery29]

Beyonce wore henna to her “Carter Push Party”—a.k.a., her shower. [Cosmo]

Shocking to exactly nobody, LuLuRoe consultants are staging a coup. [Racked]

What is Slack doing to the workplace? [NY Mag]

In case you missed it, Pippa Middleton‘s wedding dress was couture Giles Deacon. [Fashionista]

MORE: Nicki Minaj Was Not Having Drake’s Praise for Vanessa Hudgens at BMAs

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share