Lili Reinhart’s Twitter Was Hacked, Fake Nude Photos Were Leaked

Lili Reinhart might investigate crimes on Riverdale, but that doesn’t mean she wants to make the show’s horror her real life. The 21-year-old actor, who is known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW series, was the a recent victim of an online hacker who hacked her Twitter and Snapchat on Wednesday and leaked a picture of a nude woman.

The hacker claimed that the picture was of Reinhart. However, after a later investigation, the photo turned out to be a pornographic picture of an adult film star. “Shouldn’t have talked shit about us, here’s to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud,” the hacker tweeted from Reinhart’s account, referring to the picture.

The hack comes two days after Reinhart’s boyfriend and Riverdale costar, Cole Sprouse, was also hacked on Twitter. Though this hacker didn’t share any pictures, they claimed that Sprouse participated in sexual acts when he was on the Disney Channel. After the hack, Reinhart tweeted in defense of her boyfriend. “Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. Fuck people who do that, seriously.”

Though it’s unclear if Reinhart or Sprouse have been able to regain control of their social media, the tweets and pictures have since been deleted. It’s also unclear why they were targeted and what the hacker was referring to when they claimed that Reinhart was “talking shit.” Perhaps Jughead and Betty’s investigative skills might come in handy after all.