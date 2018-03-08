Lili Reinhart Calls Out Magazine for Photoshopping Her Waist Smaller

Despite the tremendous strides made toward body-positivity and gender equality in the past year, Lili Reinhart is here to remind us that there’s still a long way to go. On Thursday, International Women’s Day, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to call out Cosmopolitan Philippines for using Photoshop to to make her and “Riverdale” costar, Camila Mendes, look thinner.

In a series of text slides and photos on her Instagram story, Reinhart criticized Cosmopolitan Philippines for drastically editing her and Mendes’s bodies in the magazine’s March issue, which features Mendes on the cover. Reinhart began by reflecting on the progress that women have made in the past year before slamming Cosmopolitan Philippines to prove that the fight isn’t over yet.

“Today is International Women’s Day,” Reinhart wrote. “Over the last year, we’ve seen an unprecedented movement for women’s rights, and one thing is clear: our time is now. We are phenomenal and we will make the world a better place for all women. But we still have a long way to go. Our fight is not over. For example:”

Reinhart followed with before-and-after photos to show Cosmopolitan Philippines‘s intense Photoshop. The “after” photos showed Reinhart and Mendes with significantly smaller waists, which Reinhart drew attention to with a red circle. Reinhart also included “before” pictures from Cosmopolitan U.S. to show much the magazine’s Filipino edition edited their bodies from the original shots.

Reinhart continued by explaining that she and Mendes have worked hard to embrace their bodies and that seeing their figures photoshopped doesn’t help their self-confidence. Reinhart also thanked Cosmopolitan U.S., which took the original photos that Cosmopolitan Philippines syndicated in its magazine, for leaving their bodies untouched. She ended by lambasting Cosmopolitan Philippines for perpetuating an “unrealistic body image.”

“Camila and I have worked incredibly hard to feel confident and comfortable in the bodies that we have,” she continued. “It’s an every day battle, sometimes,” Reinhart wrote. “And to see our bodies become so distorted in an editing process is a perfect example of the obstacles we have to overcome. So we cannot stop fighting. Our battle has only just begun. We are fucking powerful, beautiful, and strong… we aren’t going to hide behind photoshop to confirm to beauty standards.”

“That’s why I’m calling out @cosmopolitan_philippines,” she continued. “It’s sad that you felt our bodies needed to be slimmed down. But Camila and I are f—ing beautiful. As is. And you can’t ‘fix’ us. So, like every other day, women… go kick some ass. You are being heard. You are strong and sensational. And I would like to thank the OG @cosmopolitan for keeping our waists as they are in their magazines. Also would like to encourage celebrities and public figures to stop photoshopping their waists/noses/arms/legs in their photos. It’s only encouraging an unrealistic body image. It’s adding to the problem.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Photoshop, whether it’s making someone thinner or editing out a body part, is never OK. We commend Reinhart for speaking out.