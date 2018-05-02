StyleCaster
The Best Lightweight Knits to Stock up on This Spring

The Best Lightweight Knits to Stock up on This Spring

STYLECASTER | Light Spring Knits
Photo: Getty Images

As thrilled as we are that the weather is finally feeling like it’s supposed to at this time of year—hi, sun!—climate change means that even at the height of spring (or summer, or fall), it might be hot and sunny one minute, and the next you’re wishing you had a sweater to snuggle up in. Since weather apps can’t be counted upon, we suggest you outsmart these fashion curveballs by carrying lightweight knits whenever possible so that you’re never caught in full-on shiver mode while wearing a cotton romper.

A knit sweater, dress, or even a pair of pants can be perfect solution to not knowing what the weather will call for. Indeed, no one can argue that knits are a most favorable alternative to chunky coats or heavy fabrics. We can’t wait to get our hands on a versatile, affordable knit top (check out slide 24) or to-die-for knit pants (go fan-girl on slide 8). Click through to see our top knit selects of the season.

1 of 27
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Neon Knits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Print Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
The Ultimate Sweater Dress

Jil Sander dress, $1,600 at Yoox

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
White Knits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Off-The-Shoulder Knits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Color Block Cardi

Cardigan, $198 at Free People

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Colorful Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Knit Trousers

Emilio Pucci trousers, $1,265 at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
The Knit Set
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Valentino, Please

Sweater, $1,290 at Valentino

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
The Hoodie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Oversized Sweater

Brunello Cucinelli sweater, $2,595 at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Retro Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Micro Stripe Mini

Dress, $435 at Milly

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
The Maxi Set
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Varsity V-neck

Sweater, $350 at Pinko

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Statement Sleeves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Navy Knits

Dress, $150 at COS

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Black & White
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Blush Sweater

Sweater, $58 at Abercrombie & Fitch

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Stars and Knits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Little White Dress

Dress, $310 at Poupette St. Barth

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
The Polo Knit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Off-the-Shoulder Rib Top

Top, $75 at Moussy

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Texture Team
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Mesh Bralette

Bralette, $52 (was $110) at Leimere

STYLECASTER | 27 Top Lightweight Knit Picks for Spring
Sporty Knits
Photo: Getty Images

