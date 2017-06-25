StyleCaster
The Best Lightweight Summer Tops to Stock Up on Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Ammara

Ah summer, the season of stickiness. Okay, that’s not all summer’s known for (read: rooftops, barbecues, and beach days) but when it’s 90-plus degrees out and you’re stuck walking to work in what feels like a cloud of humidity, the last thing you want is for your clothes to start sticking to you. In fact, that’s basically my entire warm-weather sartorial aesthetic: forever wearing clothes that don’t touch my body.

But because finding the elusive lightweight summer top that’s appropriate for work and play isn’t easy, we culled 17 of ’em—our favorite breezy warm-weather shirts, ahead.

Breezy Summer Tops—Mango Fluted Hem Blouse with V-neck, button front, and ruffle hem

Mango Fluted Hem Blouse, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Breezy Summer Tops—White Modern Citizen Elsa One-Shoulder Top with ribbon tie at the shoulder

Modern Citizen Elsa One-Shoulder Top, $68; at Modern Citizen

Photo: Modern Citizen
Breezy Summer Tops—Green one-shoulder Farrow Lucia Top with white ruffle detail

Farrow Lucia Top, $52; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Breezy Summer Tops—Orange cold shoulder J.O.A. Tie-Front Top

J.O.A. Tie-Front Top, $70; at J.O.A.

Photo: J.O.A.
Breezy Summer Tops—Floral Club Monaco Rowlen Top with scoop neck , tie back, and ruffle detail at the shoulder

Club Monaco Rowlen Top, $149.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco
Breezy Summer Tops—Gray Grana Silk Halter Neck Camisole with spaghetti straps

Grana Silk Halter Neck Camisole, $45; at Grana

Photo: Grana
Breezy Summer Tops—Tie waist Cult Gaia Lola Twist Top with front cutout

Cult Gaia Lola Twist Top, $168; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia
Breezy Summer Tops—Cropped tie waist Wilfred Aimee Blouse

Wilfred Aimee Blouse, $65; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Breezy Summer Tops—Luisa et La Luna Anya ruffle Top with tie shoulder

Luisa et La Luna Anya Top, $367; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Breezy Summer Tops—Cropped Fame and Partners Radhika Top with long sleeves and back slit

Fame and Partners Radhika Top, $199; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Breezy Summer Tops—Genuine People Crop Top with laced up detail at the back

Genuine People Laced-Up Crop Top, $99; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People
Breezy Summer Tops—Red and white striped flared Ammara Anouk top with spaghetti straps

Ammara Anouk Top, $275; at Ammara

Photo: Ammara
Breezy Summer Tops—Red loose fit Reformation Fox Top with open back and spaghetti straps

Reformation Fox Top, $98; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Breezy Summer Tops—Blue Pixie Market One Sleeve Floral Ruffled Top

Pixie Market One-Sleeve Floral Ruffled Top, $104; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Breezy Summer Tops—Loeil Calin Top with thin straps, dimpled sleeves and ruffle detail

Loeil Calin Top, $118; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil
Breezy Summer Tops—Cropped BDG Game On Tie Back Tank Top

BDG Game On Tie-Back Tank Top, $24; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Breezy Summer Tops—White BB Dakota Carrieann Top with neckline tassels and crochet bottom

BB Dakota Carrieann Top, $80; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
Breezy Summer Tops—Green & Other Stories Gathered Strap Top with bow detail and cinched waist

& Other Stories Gathered Strap Top, $55; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories
Breezy Summer Tops—White Christy Dawn Ella Crop Top with long puff sleeve, ruffle detail and front button detail

Christy Dawn Ella Crop Top, $139; at Christy Dawn

Photo: Christy Dawn
Breezy Summer Tops—Off the shoulder Apiece Apart Bleached Denim Ruffle Top with ruffle detail and zip back

Apiece Apart Bleached Denim Ruffle Top, $240; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Breezy Summer Tops—Navy Rosetta Getty One Shoulder Top

Rosetta Getty One-Shoulder Top, $590; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

