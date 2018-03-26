StyleCaster
A Complete Guide to Spring’s Best Light Outerwear

We have a secret to surviving spring, and that’s light outerwear. It’s not cold enough for wool or down winter coats anymore, but bare shoulders are far and few between. The solution to this weather conundrum is to wear a lighter layer that you can toss on when it’s chilly, but wrap around your waist or drape over your shoulders when the sun makes an appearance.

A colorful leather or bomber jacket is the perfect addition to your casual spring dress look, and a trench or utility jacket can easily translate into work wear. These items are meant for layering, so why not toss on a trench and then top off the look with a athletic puffer jacket? Our inner maximalist is bursting with layering ideas.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite spring outerwear for the season. Hope you’re prepared to fan-girl over these jackets, because we can’t seem to pick a favorite—and if you end up buying them all, don’t worry, your secret is safe with us.

1 of 25
The New Raincoat
Flower Power

Jacket, $1,195 at Alice and Olivia

Color Pop
The Workout Jacket

Jacket, $269 at P.E. Nation

Monochromatic
Beaded Jacket

Jacket, $1,000 at Acne Studios

Camo Coat
The Pink Trench

Trench, $750 at Frankie

The Purple Bomber
The Modern Denim

Jacket, $128 at Levi's

Utility Things
Oversized Parka

Coat, $190 at COS

The Retro Puffer
Camo Trench

Jacket, $149.99 at Herschel

Denim Days
Red Rebel

Jacket, $149.90 at Eloquii

Quilted
Varsity Bomber Babe

Jacket, $1,345 at Off White

Pretty Plastic
Denim Jacket

Jacket, $120 (was $130) at Members Only

The Hoodie
Mauve Military

Jacket, $88.90 at Torrid

Embellished Leather
Military Jacket

Jacket, $570 at Pinko

White Rain Coat
