LGBTQ Celebrities Who Were Told That Coming Out Would Ruin Their Careers

It’s 2018, but unfortunately, for many Hollywood executives, it’s still inconceivable to imagine a queer actor playing a straight person. So what does the entertainment industry do? Try to keep these actors closeted. And it’s not specific to the film and television industry either. As celebrities such as Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Hayley Kiyoko prove, closeting celebrities for the sake of their career still remains an issue.

However, there are many LGBTQ celebrities who are sharing their story and speaking out against the stigma associated with being gay and in the limelight. Despite the advice they heard early in their careers, these celebrities are here to show that being gay has no effect on someone’s success. So listen up, Hollywood; these stars won’t stay closeted—and they’re not going to let you advise any up-and-coming talent to stay closeted either.